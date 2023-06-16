Fast Lane: Porsche’s super e-car; BYD Dolphin to launch next month; Mercedes secures sales lead up to May

Porsche’s retort to the upcoming Tesla Roadster

Behold the Porsche Mission X, an electric super-car concept which looks ready for production. Porsche expects it to be “the fastest road-legal car on the Nurburgring”, with a power-to-weight ratio of roughly 1hp per kg.

The Mission X will have significantly more downforce than the current 911 GT3 RS, and charges twice as quickly as the Taycan Turbo S via a 900v charging system.

Looking stunning with its Le Mans-style doors, the car measures 4.5m long, 2m wide and less than 1.2m tall, with a 2.73m wheelbase. Its dimensions are similar to the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder.

For aerodynamic purposes, the concept car has mixed-size tyres, with 20-inch wheels in front and 21-inchers in the rear.

Dolphin swims into showroom on July 3