Fast Lane: Order a VW online, new BMW 5-series arrives, Aston Martin unveils the DB12

The latest generation of the BMW 5-series is expected to be launched in Singapore by the fourth quarter of 2023.

Like the latest BMW 7-series, the new executive sedan will be available as an internal combustion-engine car as well as an all-electric one called the i5. Exact details on the Singapore-bound models will come later.

Besides looking markedly different from the outgoing model, the latest 5-series is a physically larger car than before. At 5.06m long and 1.9m wide, the new 5-series is nearly as long, if not quite as wide, as the 7-series standard wheelbase version from a decade ago.

Among the list of technological innovations announced at the global launch is the Active Lane Change Assistant with eye confirmation. The car will suggest a lane change to the driver. If the traffic situation permits, the car will carry out the manoeuvre when the driver looks at the exterior mirror to confirm the lane change.

Besides the new exterior design, the German carmaker said the 5-series is the first BMW to have a full “vegan interior”. Press materials also mentioned that the BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery is available as an option.

