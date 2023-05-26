Fast Lane: Order a VW online, new BMW 5-series arrives, Aston Martin unveils the DB12

Order a Skoda or VW online
Volkswagen Group Singapore has launched online car-reservation platforms for Skoda and Volkswagen vehicles. The two websites (shop.volkswagen.com.sg and shop.skoda.com.sg) will allow visitors to make car-purchase reservations, as well as work out their financing and trade-in options.
After a $1,000 deposit has been placed online to secure a reservation, a salesperson will follow up with the customer to complete the deal.
To mark the launch, Volkswagen Group Singapore is offering special discounts and three special models. These are the Volkswagen Tiguan Black Edition, Volkswagen Arteon Black Edition and Skoda Octavia RS Limited Edition.
Kia updates showroom, launches Niro Plus EV
Cycle & Carriage, Singapore’s authorised dealer for Kia, has relaunched the brand’s showroom at 239 Alexandra Road. Besides swanky new furnishings, the 4,000 sq ft showroom has been configured to display nine vehicles, up from seven to eight previously. The opening coincided with the launch of the Kia Niro Plus EV.
Aimed at corporate fleet buyers, the Kia Niro Plus EV is the fully electric version of the crossover that was launched earlier with a petrol-hybrid powertrain. The electric Niro Plus can travel up to 427km on a full charge and features active safety systems, including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Following Assist systems.
New BMW 5-series changes lane with ‘blink of an eye’
The latest generation of the BMW 5-series is expected to be launched in Singapore by the fourth quarter of 2023.
Like the latest BMW 7-series, the new executive sedan will be available as an internal combustion-engine car as well as an all-electric one called the i5. Exact details on the Singapore-bound models will come later.
Besides looking markedly different from the outgoing model, the latest 5-series is a physically larger car than before. At 5.06m long and 1.9m wide, the new 5-series is nearly as long, if not quite as wide, as the 7-series standard wheelbase version from a decade ago.
Among the list of technological innovations announced at the global launch is the Active Lane Change Assistant with eye confirmation. The car will suggest a lane change to the driver. If the traffic situation permits, the car will carry out the manoeuvre when the driver looks at the exterior mirror to confirm the lane change.
Besides the new exterior design, the German carmaker said the 5-series is the first BMW to have a full “vegan interior”. Press materials also mentioned that the BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery is available as an option.
Hyundai shows off restored 1974 Pony Coupe Concept
Hyundai commissioned legendary Italian automotive designer Giorgetto Giugiaro to restore the Pony Coupe Concept, which Mr Giugiaro designed for the Korean carmaker nearly 50 years ago. The finished work made its debut recently at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este show.
True to the original, the design takes its cue from the Concept, such as its flowing geometric lines, proportions and the unusual “cut-off tail” design that still look contemporary today. However, the performance from its 1.2-litre engine, capable of just 82hp at 6,000rpm, may not quite keep up with modern traffic.
BMW unveils concept car at Italian classic car show
BMW presented its Concept Touring Coupe at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, a prestigious motor show in Italy for classic and vintage cars. The Touring Coupe appears to be derived from the current-generation BMW Z4 Roadster, except that the convertible roof has been exchanged for a closed cabin, to create the “shooting brake” body style in the spirit of the BMW Z3 Coupe that was built in the late 1990s.
The interior features leather surfaces by Italian manufacturer Poltrona Frau, with the compartment behind the seats designed to stow custom-made luggage for spontaneous trips.
The Concept Touring Coupe is destined to be a one-off show car. So far, the BMW Z4, save for the first generation, has been available only as a convertible, with either a retractable hardtop or soft-top.
Aston Martin’s DB12 flagship packs a 670bhp V8 and new interior
Aston Martin has unveiled the DB12, which replaces the DB11. It features a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 that is rated at 670bhp and 800Nm of torque.
The interior is said to be new, including the infotainment system – marking the first time Aston Martin has developed its own such system instead of using equipment adapted from other brands.
Deliveries are expected to start in the third quarter of 2023.