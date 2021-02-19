Fast Lane: Nissan Qashqai to arrive by year-end, Porsche launches sportiest 911 GT3 yet

Audi's electric grand tourer

If the Porsche is not your cup of tea, perhaps Audi's newly unveiled e-tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT will be. With up to 646hp, the two electric grand tourers from Ingolstadt are set to sizzle.

The e-tron GT quattro makes 476hp, the RS e-tron GT makes 598hp, with a boost mode which kicks this up to 646hp.

The top car hits 100kmh in 3.3 seconds and has a range of 449km. The GT quattro's range is 473km.

The RS has adaptive air suspension, all-wheel-steering and locking rear differential, while specifications for Singapore-bound GT quattro has not been nailed down.

New Qashqai to arrive by year-end

Nissan has unveiled its third-generation Qashqai crossover and it is slated to arrive here at the end of the year.

With bolder, sportier styling, larger wheels (up to 20-inch) and an ultra-modern cockpit, the variant will have a 12-volt mild hybrid system comprising a 1.3-litre turbo engine and lithium-ion battery.

An e-Power hybrid will follow later.

VW to sell only e-cars here from 2027



PHOTO: VOLKSWAGEN



Volkswagen says it will bring in only full-electric cars to Singapore from 2027 - three years ahead of the Republic's target to allow only "cleaner energy" cars to be registered.

The German carmaker currently has two electric models - the ID3 hatch and the ID4 crossover - but intends to roll out more, including a sedan, large MPV and large SUV. VW will ship in an ID4 for a preview later this year.

The Wolfsburg-based company aims to switch to an all-electric lineup worldwide by 2050. Other carmakers have declared similar targets, including Jaguar (by 2025), General Motors (2035) and Ford (2030, in Europe).

Hyper hybrid from McLaren



PHOTO: MCLAREN



The Artura is McLaren's first series production high-performance hybrid, and the first model to be built on a new carbon lightweight architecture.

It boasts a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of 488hp per tonne, thanks to a two powertrains.

Its 3-litre twin-turbo V6 is paired with an electric motor to make 680hp and 720Nm. The hybrid sports car hits 100kmh in three seconds, yet is the most fuel-efficient McLaren ever produced.

The plug-in has an electric range of 30km, an eight-speed autobox, McLaren's first electronic differential, and supports over-the-air software updates.

Porsche's sportiest 911 GT3 yet



PHOTO: PORSCHE



Porsche has launched its seventh 911 GT3.

It features Porsche motorsports features, such as a double-wishbone front axle layout, swan neck rear wing and striking diffuser, which originates from the successful GT race car 911 RSR.

The GT3's 4-litre six-cylinder Boxer engine is based on the drivetrain of the 911 GT3 R race car. With a top speed of around 320kmh, it is even faster than the previous GT3 RS, accelerating from zero to 100kmh in 3.4 seconds.

It is also available as a six-speed manual.

A Taycan for below $400,000

The entry-level variant of the Porsche Taycan is here. The single-motor rear-wheel-drive comes with two battery sizes: Performance Battery and Performance Battery Plus.

Prices start from $340,558 without COE but include a comprehensive five-year maintenance and warranty, an eight-year battery warranty, and free home or office charging installation.

Lotus' flight of fantasy



PHOTO: LOTUS



The wild-looking E-R9 is Lotus' electric racer for 2030. It has an active aero package, which includes "morphing" body panels and aerodynamic control surfaces. It will also have adaptable torque vectoring.

Morgan returns



PHOTO: MORGAN



Morgan, a British specialist in open-top cars which look little changed from a century ago, has appointed a dealer in Singapore.

NB Auto, situated at Benoi Crescent in Tuas, is offering a whole range of models - including the eccentric 3 Wheeler (no prize for guessing how many wheels it has).

Peugeot's electric MPV



PHOTO: PEUGEOT



The e-Rifter is Peugeot's latest electric vehicle. It has a range of 274km, and is available in five or seven-seat configurations. With a towing capacity of up to 750kg and up to 4,000 litres of boot space, the e-Rifter is targeted at families and fleet users.

The 100kW powertrain sends the car to 100kmh in 11.2 seconds.

New Hayabusa's speed limited to 299kmh



PHOTO: SUZUKI



Suzuki's new Hayabusa superbike is said to have more than 550 new parts. With a more aerodynamic body and a heavily redesigned engine (new pistons, conrods, crankshaft and camshaft), it is the fastest-launching Hayabusa yet.

The 1,340cc inline-four propels the Hayabusa to an electronically-limited peak velocity of 299kmh. The bike comes with anti-lock braking system, traction control, cruise control, launch control, bi-directional quickshifter, engine brake control, three power modes and three preset rider modes.