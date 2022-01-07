Fast Lane: Nio's compact saloon, Ducati's off-road bike

Nio unveils compact saloon with 1,000km range

Chinese electric vehicle start-up Nio has unveiled its ET5, a compact saloon aimed at rivalling the Tesla Model 3. Deliveries are expected to start in September in China.

With an output of 360kW and a torque of 700Nm, the ET5 hits 100kmh in 4.3 seconds. Its 150kWh battery is said to offer a range of more than 1,000km. The company plans to enter Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in 2022 and aims to be present in at least 25 countries by 2025.

EVs to make up a third of new car sales in China by 2025

Citing vehicle industry think-tank China EV100, news agency Xinhua said new energy vehicles are expected to snag more than 30 per cent share of China's car market in 2025.

These vehicles include battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and fuel-cell electric vehicles. Worldwide sales are expected to exceed five million units in 2022 and reach at least seven million units in 2025, said Mr Zhang Yongwei, vice-president of China EV100, adding that in an optimistic scenario, sales could even reach 10 million units in 2025.

From January to November last year, new energy vehicle sales in China amounted to about 2.99 million units, surging by 166.8 per cent year on year and accounting for 12.7 per cent of nearly 23.49 million units in total sales of new vehicles, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

