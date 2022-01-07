Fast Lane: Nio's compact saloon, Ducati's off-road bike

Nio unveils compact saloon with 1,000km range
Chinese electric vehicle start-up Nio has unveiled its ET5, a compact saloon aimed at rivalling the Tesla Model 3. Deliveries are expected to start in September in China.
With an output of 360kW and a torque of 700Nm, the ET5 hits 100kmh in 4.3 seconds. Its 150kWh battery is said to offer a range of more than 1,000km. The company plans to enter Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in 2022 and aims to be present in at least 25 countries by 2025.
EVs to make up a third of new car sales in China by 2025
Citing vehicle industry think-tank China EV100, news agency Xinhua said new energy vehicles are expected to snag more than 30 per cent share of China's car market in 2025.
These vehicles include battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and fuel-cell electric vehicles. Worldwide sales are expected to exceed five million units in 2022 and reach at least seven million units in 2025, said Mr Zhang Yongwei, vice-president of China EV100, adding that in an optimistic scenario, sales could even reach 10 million units in 2025.
From January to November last year, new energy vehicle sales in China amounted to about 2.99 million units, surging by 166.8 per cent year on year and accounting for 12.7 per cent of nearly 23.49 million units in total sales of new vehicles, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
Ducati launches serious off-roader
Ducati's new DesertX is an off-road bike made to tackle sand dunes, narrow off-road paths, gravel roads and mountainous trails. It is equipped with 21-inch front wheels and 18-inch rear wheels, long travel suspension and a generous ground clearance - the first modern Ducati model to be configured this way.
Entering a segment dominated by brands such as Yamaha, BMW and KTM, the DesertX is powered by Ducati's Testastretta 11 Degrees engine making 108hp.
End of the road for Elise, Exige and Evora
After 51,738 cars built over 26 years, Lotus is ending its production of the Elise, Exige and Evora sports cars. Their assembly lines will be dismantled to make way for production of the new Lotus Emira.
The same assembly lines also built 9,715 cars for third-party clients such as General Motors and Tesla. Combined, they represent almost half of the total production of Lotus in its 73-year history.