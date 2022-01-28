Fast Lane: New Subaru BRZ arriving soon, sharper styling for BMW M8

New Subaru BRZ landing soon
Subaru's second-generation BRZ is arriving soon. It is powered by a 2.4-litre normally aspired, horizontally opposed four-cylinder producing 234hp and 250Nm of torque. The rear-wheel-drive sports car with a Torsen limited slip differential will have a choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission.
It features a new exterior and interior, with an LCD instrument cluster and an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen. Its vehicle stability control has a Track mode. Indicative prices are $120,800 for the manual version and $130,800 for the automatic one. The car is slated to arrive by end-March.
Harley launches product offensive
The American motorcycle-maker has revealed a slew of new models, each powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117, its most powerful engine.
The new bikes include the Street Glide ST and the Road Glide ST in the Grand American Touring line, the more powerful Low Rider S, the new Low Rider ST Cruiser models and four "super premium" models from its Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO).
CVO models will have electronic aids such as cornering electronically linked brakes, cornering-abs, cornering-traction control with modes, drag torque slip control, vehicle hold control and tyre pressure monitoring.
BMW M8 range gets sharper styling
The BMW M8 Competition Coupe, M8 Competition Convertible and M8 Competition Gran Coupe have been facelifted to have slightly sharper profiles and with the addition of new colour choices.
They will also have more standard-issue features, including laser headlights with adaptive cornering light and glare-free main beam. The headlamps also get dark inserts and chrome elements and a high-gloss black framed kidney grille.
The cars are slated to arrive this year.
Recycled plastic bottles for electric Skoda's seat covers
Skoda's electric Enyaq iV Lodge features seat covers made from wool and recycled disposable plastic bottles. In collaboration with suppliers and the scientific community, the company is working on sustainably produced, recyclable and durable materials for use in series production.
Peugeot's hybrid wingless wonder poised for Le Mans
The French marque's stunning 9X8 Le Mans prototype is a four-wheel-drive hybrid with a 680hp 2.6-litre twin-turbocharged V6 powering the rear, and a 200kW electric motor in the front.
Unlike other such racers, it does not have a rear wing. In fact, no car without a rear wing has won a Le Mans race in more than 50 years.
There is a pretty good chance the 9X8 will buck that trend. The company has already won the race with two cars of two generations - the 905 with a V10 petrol engine in 1992 and 1993, and the 908 with a V12 diesel engine in 2009.
Bentley to have fully electric range by 2030
The British manufacturer aims to roll out five electric models from 2025. The plan is for its entire range to be electric by the end of the decade.
With an investment of £2.5 billion (S$4.5 billion) to transform its plant in Crewe, England, into a "dream factory" which boasts digital, flexible and high-value manufacturing, the Volkswagen-owned marque is targeting to be carbon-neutral by 2030.
Meanwhile, the first electric model from Bentley's fellow English luxury maker, Rolls-Royce, is a Wraith-sized two-door named Spectre. It is slated to arrive some time in 2024.
Hybrid variants added to Jeep Renegade, Compass line-up
Jeep has rolled out new hybrid versions of the Renegade and Compass. They feature an e-Hybrid powertrain with a four-cylinder 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine delivering 130hp and 240Nm, and a 15kW/55Nm motor.
Both will have a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission and promise fuel savings of up to 15 per cent.
Morgan addresses clunky canopy
The British brand's facelifted Plus Six two-door convertible has landed. It boasts a new roof which promises to be more user-friendly, weather-proof and refined. This was achieved through a revised frame structure that eliminates the need for rail fasteners, and an enhanced seal package around door and sidescreen closures.
The car will have an optional active sports-exhaust system. Featuring active bypass valves, the full character of the engine is released when one is driving in Sport and Sport Plus modes. Its seats are new with better lateral and longitudinal support.
A new lockable storage compartment is now available as an option too. Fitted to the rear of the luggage compartment, it provides secure stowage for valuable items when the car is left unattended - with no impact on the existing storage capacity or occupant space.