Fast Lane: New Subaru BRZ arriving soon, sharper styling for BMW M8

New Subaru BRZ landing soon

Subaru's second-generation BRZ is arriving soon. It is powered by a 2.4-litre normally aspired, horizontally opposed four-cylinder producing 234hp and 250Nm of torque. The rear-wheel-drive sports car with a Torsen limited slip differential will have a choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission.

It features a new exterior and interior, with an LCD instrument cluster and an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen. Its vehicle stability control has a Track mode. Indicative prices are $120,800 for the manual version and $130,800 for the automatic one. The car is slated to arrive by end-March.

Harley launches product offensive

The American motorcycle-maker has revealed a slew of new models, each powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117, its most powerful engine.

The new bikes include the Street Glide ST and the Road Glide ST in the Grand American Touring line, the more powerful Low Rider S, the new Low Rider ST Cruiser models and four "super premium" models from its Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO).

CVO models will have electronic aids such as cornering electronically linked brakes, cornering-abs, cornering-traction control with modes, drag torque slip control, vehicle hold control and tyre pressure monitoring.

BMW M8 range gets sharper styling