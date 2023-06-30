Fast Lane: New S-Cross lands; Aston Martin ropes in Lucid to make EVs; Mini’s first e-crossover

Third-gen Suzuki S-Cross at $177,900
Inchcape-owned Champion Motors has launched the third-generation Suzuki S-Cross sport utility vehicle (SUV), priced at $177,900 with certificate of entitlement. The compact crossover is now equipped with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, which combines an integrated starter-generator and a lithium-ion battery.
Suzuki remains the only Japanese maker to embrace mild hybrid technology, something favoured by the Germans.
The S-Cross has a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine paired with a six-speed autobox. It makes 127hp and 235Nm of torque, enabling it to reach 100kmh in 12.7 seconds and a top speed of 195kmh. In terms of petrol consumption, Suzuki says the car averages 5.7 litres/100km.
Aston Martin ties up with Lucid to roll out electric vehicles from 2025
Aston Martin is tying up with Lucid Group to engineer a new modular platform, which will underpin a line-up of electric cars, including a so-called hypercar, a sports car, a grand tourer and an SUV.
In a long-term agreement, Aston Martin will have access to the American electric vehicle (EV) maker’s technology. Lucid will also supply Aston Martin with powertrain and battery components.
Privately owned British carmaker Aston Martin says it is investing £2 billion (S$3.4 billion) in building up EV technology. It has an ongoing partnership with German maker Mercedes-Benz, which supplies it with engines and electronic architectures. Aston Martin aims to launch its first EV from 2025.
Entry-level Leaf with 230km range
Nissan is introducing an entry-level, small-battery variant of its electric Leaf. Called the Shiro, the car comes only with a 39kWh battery – nearly half the size of its longest-range variant.
The car should have a rated range of about 230km, and is fitted with a suite of driving aids. These include adaptive cruise control with steering assist, and assisted lane-keeping.
The Shiro comes with synthetic leather trim with cloth inserts, and a standard Arctic White paintwork. Nissan has no plans to make it available in Singapore, though.
Electric cars fare poorly in quality poll
Cars made by all-electric brands have not fared well in JD Power’s latest initial quality survey in the United States.
Tesla, Polestar, Lucid and Rivian all ranked at the bottom of the ladder, although JD Power admits their sample sizes may be “too small”.
Unlike other manufacturers, these makes do not grant the data analytics company permission to survey its owners. Nonetheless, a score was calculated based on a sample of surveys from owners in states where permission is not required.
In the latest poll, Dodge was the highest-ranking brand overall in initial quality, with a score of 140 problems per 100 vehicles. It was followed by Ram (141) and Alfa Romeo (143). Lexus, traditionally a quality champ, ranked 10th with 171 problems per 100 cars – below Kia (170) and Porsche (167).
The four all-electric brands had between 257 and 340 problems per 100 cars – well above the industry average of 192 – 30 more than two years ago.
JD Power said the increase in problems was attributable to newfangled features, such as re-engineered door handles, electronic driving aids and wireless phone-charging.
Mini electric crossover called Aceman
The Mini Concept Aceman is a glimpse of what a future model from the BMW-owned British brand will look like.
Sitting between the Mini Cooper and the Mini Countryman (currently a small void), the Aceman sports a more minimalist styling – completely free of chrome and leather, and featuring interior trim made from knitted recycled textiles.
The Aceman, touted as Mini’s first electric subcompact crossover, will have a new circular Oled display.
Polestar 2 with more range, efficiency and speedier charging due soon
An upgraded version of the Polestar 2 is expected to arrive late this year.
The Swedish electric car’s 2024 model promises a 22 per cent increase in range, 9 per cent improvement in efficiency and a charging time shortened by 34 per cent. For instance, the Long Range Single Motor variant can cover up to 654km on a single charge.
Its new 82kWh battery can accept charging of up to 205kW. The Long Range Dual Motor gets 591km of range and 205kW charging, while the Standard Range Single Motor gets 532km of range and 135kW charging.