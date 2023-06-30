Fast Lane: New S-Cross lands; Aston Martin ropes in Lucid to make EVs; Mini’s first e-crossover

Third-gen Suzuki S-Cross at $177,900

Inchcape-owned Champion Motors has launched the third-generation Suzuki S-Cross sport utility vehicle (SUV), priced at $177,900 with certificate of entitlement. The compact crossover is now equipped with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, which combines an integrated starter-generator and a lithium-ion battery.

Suzuki remains the only Japanese maker to embrace mild hybrid technology, something favoured by the Germans.

The S-Cross has a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine paired with a six-speed autobox. It makes 127hp and 235Nm of torque, enabling it to reach 100kmh in 12.7 seconds and a top speed of 195kmh. In terms of petrol consumption, Suzuki says the car averages 5.7 litres/100km.

Aston Martin ties up with Lucid to roll out electric vehicles from 2025

Aston Martin is tying up with Lucid Group to engineer a new modular platform, which will underpin a line-up of electric cars, including a so-called hypercar, a sports car, a grand tourer and an SUV.

In a long-term agreement, Aston Martin will have access to the American electric vehicle (EV) maker’s technology. Lucid will also supply Aston Martin with powertrain and battery components.

Privately owned British carmaker Aston Martin says it is investing £2 billion (S$3.4 billion) in building up EV technology. It has an ongoing partnership with German maker Mercedes-Benz, which supplies it with engines and electronic architectures. Aston Martin aims to launch its first EV from 2025.

Entry-level Leaf with 230km range