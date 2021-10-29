Fast Lane: New Range Rover, Scorpio Electric open for pre-orders

New Range Rover to arrive next year, followed by electric model in 2024

A fully electric Range Rover will debut in 2024. Meanwhile, a fifth-generation model of what is possibly the world's most luxurious sport utility vehicle will arrive in the middle of next year. It features headrest speakers with noise-cancelling tech, a more advanced chassis control with a predictive air suspension which primes itself for corners, and all-wheel steering.

The car comes in Standard and Long Wheelbase forms, with seating for four, five or seven. It is powered by a 523hp twin-turbo V8 which sends it to 100kmh in 4.6 seconds. Two plug-in hybrids will be available - a 503hp and a 434hp, with an electric-only range of up to 100km. Alexa voice commands, and climate control which is said to be able to filter out PM2.5 particles, viruses and odours will also be available.

S'pore electric motorbike open for pre-orders



The X1 features an array of sensors which allow the bike to collect live data for artificial intelligence-assisted predictive analysis and to enhance riding efficiencies. PHOTO: SCORPIO



Home-grown electric motorcycle maker Scorpio Electric is now accepting pre-orders for its first product, the X1. The high-tech battery-powered scooter is retailing at US$9,800 (S$13,200) and you can book one with a deposit of US$1,000. Delivery is targeted around late-2022 or early-2023.

The X1 features an array of sensors which allow the bike to collect live data for artificial intelligence-assisted predictive analysis and to enhance riding efficiencies. It features an integrated powertrain distinctly built within a single-sided swingarm. It is expected to hit a top speed of 105kmh and has a projected range of 200km on a full charge. Other features include keyless access, navigation with live traffic alert and vehicle locator.

Lexus ES F Sport debuts



Prices start at $270,800 for the ES250, $282,800 for the ES300h and $286,800 for the ES250 F Sport. PHOTO: LEXUS



Lexus' facelifted ES saloon has landed, available for the first time in F Sport guise. Two other variants are the ES250 and the ES300h hybrid. Prices start at $270,800 for the ES250, $282,800 for the ES300h and $286,800 for the ES250 F Sport.

The arrival of the facelifted ES coincides with agent Borneo Motors' revamped aftersales programme. Called Lexus Signature Care, the Inchcape company claims it is the "most comprehensive ownership experience yet".

Classic Porsche-turned-snowmobile to operate in Antarctica

A re-engineered 1956 Porsche 356A has been transformed with solar panels and a crevasse bar to traverse Antarctica. The impending 573km trek, scheduled to begin on Dec 5, 2021, will be undertaken by Denver-based racer and philanthropist Renee Brinkerhoff. The vehicle is engineered to operate at temperatures of between minus 50 deg C and55 deg C, with the ability to cross soft-snow terrain.

Green cars which fare well in crash tests

Ford's electric Mustang Mach-E has attained the maximum five-star crash rating on the European New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP). This compares with three stars attained by the combustion Mustang sports car in 2017. NCAP's latest tests also awarded five stars to Hyundai's new Tucson and its electric Ioniq 5. The Toyota Yaris Cross follows on the heels of the Mirai and Yaris with another five-star rating. RS3 due soon



The Audi new RS3 Sportback hits 100kmh in 3.8 seconds, from 4.3 seconds previously. PHOTO: AUDI



Audi's new RS3 Sportback is set to arrive in the first half of 2022. Available in Sedan and Sportback forms, the latest RS3 packs 400hp and 500Nm - up from its predecessor's original 367hp and 465Nm. It hits 100kmh in 3.8 seconds, from 4.3 seconds previously. It features Audi's first Torque Splitter - which distributes torque between the rear wheels for better handling - and new RS driving modes. The car will peak at 288kmh if equipped with an optional dynamic pack.

Mercedes to use cheaper batteries for lower-end EVs

Mercedes-Benz will shift to cheaper, less powerful batteries to contain prices of its entry-level electric models, according to Bloomberg. It will use lithium-iron-phosphate batteries for its next generation of models like the EQA and EQB from 2024 and 2025.

These batteries are cheaper than nickel-based ones that deliver performance and range in models like the EQS. Mercedes is ploughing more than €40 billion (S$63 billion) into electrifying its product range this decade. Its plans include building battery cars on three all-electric vehicle platforms from 2025 and setting up eight battery factories worldwide with partners.

Volvo's self-learning autonomous wheel loader



It is also the first time a Lego Technic model has been turned into a real machine. PHOTO: VOLVO



Volvo Construction Equipment has unveiled the first real-world example of a self-learning concept wheel loader with the brains to make decisions, perform tasks and interact with humans. It is also the first time a Lego Technic model has been turned into a real machine. While not commercially available, engineers expect that valuable insights from the electric LX03 will feed into future applications.