Fast Lane: New Merc C-class arrives, souped-up BMW iX and more

Latest Merc C-class arrives

The new Mercedes-Benz C-class has landed. The junior executive saloon is available as a 1.5-litre turbocharged, with the C180 AMG Line offering 170hp/250Nm and the C200 Avantgarde pushing out 204hp/300Nm.

The former hits 100kmh in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 231kmh. The latter clocks the same sprint in 7.3 seconds and a top velocity of 246kmh. Prices start at $255,888 and $279,888 respectively.

Shell, Porsche kick-start cross-country charging network

Shell and Porsche Asia Pacific have opened the first of six electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations along Malaysia's North-South Highway. The main station is in Tangkak, Johor - a popular stopover during road trips.

The two companies said later this year, customers will be able to charge their EVs quickly all the way up to Bangkok and back as the first cross-country charging network in South-east Asia is rolled out. Malaysia will have six 180kW direct current chargers at Shell stations. They can charge up a Porsche Taycan from zero to 80 per cent in about 30 minutes, providing up to 390km of travel distance.

Souped-up BMW iX with 1,100Nm