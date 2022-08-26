Fast Lane: New Honda Freed, priced under under $160,000, open for bookings

One unit of Bentley's Mulliner Batur coupe is bound for Singapore in 2024 and can cost up to $8 million if put on the road. Bentley says the Batur "shows direction" for its battery-powered cars in the future.

Limited to just 18 units and all reserved, the Batur is the most powerful Bentley in history, with 1,000Nm and more than 740hp from its W12 engine. Cabin trim options include titanium and 3D-printed 18K gold.

The car will have electronic limited slip differential, four-wheel steering and a 48-volt electric active anti-roll bars.

Fastest Golf in the Ring

Volkswagen's Golf R "20 Years" has shaved its lap time on the legendary Nurburgring-Nordschleife circuit by four seconds, compared with the current Golf R.

The anniversary car with all-wheel-drive, optimised driving dynamics and a standard output of 333hp lapped the 20.8km track in 7:47.31 minutes, making it the fastest Golf in the circuit.

Most powerful Aston Martin Vantage convertible