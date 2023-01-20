Fast Lane: New DS 3, most powerful Aston Martin, BMW recalls electric range

DS 3 E-Tense with 399km range

Citroen’s premium sub-brand DS has unveiled a new DS 3 with two different drivetrains – electric and petrol.

The new DS 3 E-Tense gets a completely new electric motor (assembled in Tremery-Metz), a reduction gear (produced in Valenciennes) and a new 54kWh battery (assembled in Poissy) for increases in efficiency and range.

It offers 115kW of power and 260Nm of torque at a voltage of 400 volts. The onboard charger takes 100kW in direct current (10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes) and an 11kW in alternating current (0 to 100 per cent in 5 hours 45 minutes). The car promises a range of 399km.

Inchcape buys EV workshop

Inchcape Singapore has acquired AutoInsure – a motor insurance agent and automotive workshop specialising in electric vehicle (EV) repair – for an undisclosed sum.

The company says its customers can now enjoy “a comprehensive suite of aftersales services which leverages the best-in-class automotive solutions from AutoInsure”; and car owners of any brand or insurance tiers will have easy access to Inchcape’s aftersales services.

Aston Martin’s last DBS is its most powerful car