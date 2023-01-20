Fast Lane: New DS 3, most powerful Aston Martin, BMW recalls electric range

DS 3 E-Tense with 399km range
Citroen’s premium sub-brand DS has unveiled a new DS 3 with two different drivetrains – electric and petrol.
The new DS 3 E-Tense gets a completely new electric motor (assembled in Tremery-Metz), a reduction gear (produced in Valenciennes) and a new 54kWh battery (assembled in Poissy) for increases in efficiency and range.
It offers 115kW of power and 260Nm of torque at a voltage of 400 volts. The onboard charger takes 100kW in direct current (10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes) and an 11kW in alternating current (0 to 100 per cent in 5 hours 45 minutes). The car promises a range of 399km.
Inchcape buys EV workshop
Inchcape Singapore has acquired AutoInsure – a motor insurance agent and automotive workshop specialising in electric vehicle (EV) repair – for an undisclosed sum.
The company says its customers can now enjoy “a comprehensive suite of aftersales services which leverages the best-in-class automotive solutions from AutoInsure”; and car owners of any brand or insurance tiers will have easy access to Inchcape’s aftersales services.
Aston Martin’s last DBS is its most powerful car
Aston Martin is making a final edition of the DBS, which is also its most powerful production car yet. The DBS 770 Ultimate has an uprated V12 engine delivering 770PS (759.5hp) and 900Nm of torque.
Cosmetic changes include a new front splitter, horse-shoe vent and deeper rear diffuser – for improved engine cooling and aerodynamic balance. The carmaker says there will also be improvements to suspension, steering, transmission and underbody structure.
Only 499 units will be made and all have been booked. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the third quarter.
Volvo’s electric XC40, C40 now with rear-wheel drive and longer range
Volvo’s electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge are now available with rear-wheel drive – the first time the brand has offered this drive configuration in 25 years.
This variant replaces the previous front-wheel-drive cars, and will be offered alongside the all-wheel-drive variant.
As part of a product update, both cars have had their driving range extended by as much as 66km. In the rear-wheel-drive cars, a 175kW permanent magnet motor replaces a 170kW unit powering the previous front-wheel-drive cars.
Battery capacity remains unchanged at 69kWh, but enhancement in cooling efficiency promises better range.
There will also be a more powerful 185kW motor variant with an 82kWh battery pack. The cars get new 19-inch wheels, which are more aerodynamic.
BMW recalls iX, i4 and i7
BMW is recalling all of its iX, i4 and i7 electric cars to fix a flaw which can cause sudden power shutdown. First initiated in the United States, the recall affects an undisclosed number of vehicles here.
The flaw has to do with a misdiagnosis, which can lead to an interruption to the high-voltage system. If this occurs, the driver will be warned through a Check Control message. He or she will need to restart the vehicle to continue driving.
Currently, there are no known incidents related to the issue, which can be resolved with an upgrade to the latest vehicle software. BMW says 200 cars here have already done the update.
Mercedes facelifts CLA range
Mercedes-Benz has facelifted its CLA and CLA Shooting Brake (wagon). They get revised front and rear designs, LED headlamps, comfort seats, leather steering wheel and a 10.25-inch media display running on a new-generation system.
An upgraded driver assistance package and electrified powertrains are also part of the changes. An optional Dolby Atmos hi-fi system is offered.