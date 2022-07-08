Fast Lane: Most affordable Geely EV unveiled

Briggs Automotive Co (BAC) has appointed Morgan dealer NB Auto as its retailer for Singapore and Malaysia.

Established in 2014, NB Auto also offers bonded vehicle storage for high-end cars. BAC says its Mono single-seater sports car will be available for test-drives in the two countries "for the first time in 10 years of BAC production".

The Mono R, which has a dry weight of 555kg, is powered by a 2.5-litre normally aspirated four-cylinder engine making 342bhp and 330Nm of torque. It is paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox.

Mazda unveils new diesel engine

Mazda says a new e-Skyactiv D diesel engine will be added to the Mazda CX-60 range next year (2023). The engine is designed for long-distance driving and good towing capability.

The 3,283cc longitudinally installed common rail electric direct injection six-cylinder will be offered with two outputs: 200hp with rear-wheel-drive and 254hp with all-wheel-drive.

Bentley gives old cars new life

Bentley is reviving a 90-year-old classic. The Speed Six Continuation Series consists of 12 cars handcrafted by Mulliner, the oldest coach-builder in the world. They will be identical recreations of the cars which won Le Mans races in 1929 and 1930.

The revival programme follows Bentley's 12-car Blower Continuation Series. The Speed Six features a 6.5-litre straight-six engine, 200bhp and a 200kmh top speed.

All 12 cars are already reserved, each priced from £1.5 million (S$2.5 million).

Ford's 2,000hp quad-motor supervan

Delivery companies with a need for speed can look to the Ford Pro Electric SuperVan. The most powerful van Ford has made is powered by four electric motors, a small 50kWh liquid-cooled battery and a control system producing around 2,000hp for a 0-to-100kmh sprint of under two seconds.

One million hydrogen vehicles on the road by 2027, says study

A new study from Britain's Juniper Research says the number of hydrogen vehicles around the world will exceed one million in 2027, from just over 60,000 this year (2022). The consumer market is expected to lead the growth, accounting for more than 60 per cent of hydrogen vehicles.

The high average cost of hydrogen commercial vehicles - at more than US$70,000 (S$98,000) each this year (2022) - will limit adoption by fleet operators. Despite the rosy forecast, the study stated that refuelling infrastructure remains a key hurdle.

Single-seat electric car as urban runabout

ElectraMeccanica, a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles for the city, has showcased the single-seat, three-wheel Solo EV. The car, priced below US$19,000, has a stated top speed of 128kmh and a 160km range.

Amazon Music for Renaults

Renault cars will be available with Amazon Music. The app is available as a free download from the My Renault Mobile application. Prime members have access to advertisement-free listening of two million songs at no additional cost to their membership.

With this collaboration, Renault and Amazon Music want to improve the customer experience by allowing them to enjoy millions of songs and thousands of playlists directly from the OpenR Link interface.

