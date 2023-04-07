Fast Lane: Million-dollar BMW, Merc sells Indonesia operations, Hyundai Kona Hybrid launching soon

Massive BMW XM as clean as VW Polo
The BMW XM has landed. The first full-fledged sport utility vehicle from BMW’s revered M division is also its first plug-in hybrid, which may explain why it qualifies for the Vehicular Emissions Scheme’s B or neutral banding despite being the biggest, heaviest and most powerful M car ever. Cars in the B banding include small runabouts like the Volkswagen Polo, Audi A3 and Honda HR-V. Most other M cars are in C bands, which attract tax surcharges. Despite that, the XM is retailing at $1,003,888, making it the first BMW to breach the million-dollar mark – no thanks to recently revised taxes for high-end cars. The XM began production at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in the United States in December. The car is powered by a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 engine paired with an electric motor. Together, they make 653hp and 800Nm of torque to send it to 100kmh in 4.3 seconds.
Facelifted Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Giulia to arrive in second quarter
Capella Auto, part of the Komoco Group which represents Hyundai, has started the second quarter with a new franchise – Alfa Romeo. Capella Auto is the third Alfa Romeo dealer here in just over 20 years. Capella Auto, which is also the new name for the Jeep dealership here, has its sales and service centre at 1 Chang Charn Road. It is targeting to launch the facelifted Stelvio and Giulia as early as end-May. The Stelvio 2.0T Veloce is priced at $209,888 and the Giulia 2.0T Veloce at $199,888 – both prices before certificate of entitlement.
Hyundai revives Sonata
The beloved Hyundai Sonata is back – but alas, not for Singapore. The sleek new saloon looks better than ever, with a new sporty grille, dual twin-tip tailpipes and 19-inch, five-spoke wheels. Inside, a wide curved screen that combines instrumentation and infotainment takes centre stage. Red stitching for its leather upholstery adds a touch of class. It has a line-up of powerful engines too. But the latest Sonata is available only in left-hand drive.
BYD cars get second authorised retailer
Vantage Automotive, the Sime Darby-owned authorised distributor of BYD passenger cars in Singapore, has appointed Motor-East as a BYD dealer. Motor-East is part of used car dealer Motorway, which also represents South Korean brand Ssangyong and Swedish marque Koenigsegg. The appointment aims to provide drivers in Singapore “with another avenue” to buy a BYD, Vantage says. Motor-East’s BYD showroom will be at Motorway’s Toa Payoh premises, which also houses its Ssangyong showroom. Vantage registered 786 BYD passenger cars and 100 BYD taxis last year, putting the Chinese brand ahead of the United States’ Tesla as Singapore’s top-selling electric brand.
New Hyundai Kona Hybrid will be Category A car
The new Hyundai Kona Hybrid is expected to be launched as early as July. Hyundai agent Komoco has already posted teaser photos of the car to garner “expressions of interest”. Sporting a grille-less electric vehicle-centric design, the new Kona is 150mm longer than its predecessor at 4,355mm tip to tip. Much of the extra length has gone to its wheelbase. It is powered by a 1.6-litre engine paired with an electric motor to offer a fuel consumption of as low as 3.9 litres/100km. It qualifies for certificate of entitlement Category A.
Inchcape takes over Mercedes operations in Indonesia
Mercedes-Benz has sold its manufacturing and importer-distributor operations in Indonesia to Indomobil Sukses International and Inchcape Motors. In a statement last week, Mr Matthias Luhrs, Mercedes-Benz Cars’ head of overseas region, said the move was to “reinforce Mercedes-Benz’s position in the Indonesian market”. Inchcape will own 70 per cent of the business while Indomobil will hold 30 per cent. This marks the end of the German manufacturer’s direct involvement in the business in Indonesia, which it started in 1970.
Facelifted BMW 3 comes with M Sport variant
BMW has rolled out a spiffier variant of the 318i saloon. The 318i M Sport has the same 2-litre 156hp engine as the 318i, but comes with a sportier headliner, sportier wheels, an aluminium trim, a leather-clad steering wheel and an aero kit. More meaningfully, the car is fitted with the facelifted 3’s infotainment system, with a curved display screen and the latest software. The BMW 318i is priced at $289,888, while the 318i M Sport is $298,888.
End of the road for Camry in Japan
Toyota Motor will be discontinuing the Camry in Japan, typically the executive sedan’s smallest market, reported Nikkei Asia. Even so, the decision is poignant as the Camry has been available in the domestic market for more than 40 years. The model – known for its spaciousness and refinement – is exported to 100 countries, and had garnered sales of 21 million units since its debut in 1980. Toyota sold 600,000 units last year, with almost half in the United States and barely 1 per cent in Japan. Inchcape, the Toyota agent in Singapore, says it has not received news about the new Camry yet. The current eighth-generation model was launched worldwide in 2017 and should be up for renewal some time in 2025.
Merc GLS gets visual tweaks inside and out
The Mercedes-Benz GLS seven-seat sport utility vehicle has been facelifted. All variants are now equipped with 48-volt mild hybrid systems. Besides that, there are a number of design, technology and equipment changes. A more prominent grille, revised bumper with air inlets, a large simulated underguard and tweak rear lamps are some of the visual differences. New 20-inch light alloy wheels are also available. Inside, an updated generation of the Mercedes-Benz infotainment system brings with it new displays.
Gordon Murray unveils convertible V12 supercar
Gordon Murray Automotive has unveiled a convertible variant of its T33 supercar. The T33 Spider has two removable roof panels and a rear drop glass. In addition to new surfacing from the A-pillar rearwards, the Spider’s fixed rear section of roof provides rollover protection and optimises body ridigity. The car’s non-turbo 617hp Cosworth V12 engine is paired with a manual transmission. The rear-wheel drive’s roof panels can be stowed in its 115-litre front luggage compartment, with twin side lockers providing an additional 180 litres of storage space. Only 100 units will be made.