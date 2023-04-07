Fast Lane: Million-dollar BMW, Merc sells Indonesia operations, Hyundai Kona Hybrid launching soon

Massive BMW XM as clean as VW Polo

The BMW XM has landed. The first full-fledged sport utility vehicle from BMW’s revered M division is also its first plug-in hybrid, which may explain why it qualifies for the Vehicular Emissions Scheme’s B or neutral banding despite being the biggest, heaviest and most powerful M car ever. Cars in the B banding include small runabouts like the Volkswagen Polo, Audi A3 and Honda HR-V. Most other M cars are in C bands, which attract tax surcharges. Despite that, the XM is retailing at $1,003,888, making it the first BMW to breach the million-dollar mark – no thanks to recently revised taxes for high-end cars. The XM began production at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in the United States in December. The car is powered by a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 engine paired with an electric motor. Together, they make 653hp and 800Nm of torque to send it to 100kmh in 4.3 seconds.

Facelifted Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Giulia to arrive in second quarter

Capella Auto, part of the Komoco Group which represents Hyundai, has started the second quarter with a new franchise – Alfa Romeo. Capella Auto is the third Alfa Romeo dealer here in just over 20 years. Capella Auto, which is also the new name for the Jeep dealership here, has its sales and service centre at 1 Chang Charn Road. It is targeting to launch the facelifted Stelvio and Giulia as early as end-May. The Stelvio 2.0T Veloce is priced at $209,888 and the Giulia 2.0T Veloce at $199,888 – both prices before certificate of entitlement.

