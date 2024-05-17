Fast Lane: Mercedes cans EV platform, Bentley replaces W12 with V8, Ferrari unveils V12 supercar

BMW’s new M4 CS completes Nurburgring Nordschleife in 7min 21.99sec

BMW’s latest M4 CS boasts 550hp and 650Nm to send it to 100kmh in 3.4 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 301kmh. Beyond straight-line acceleration, BMW says its chassis has been tuned for better handling.

Inside, its infotainment system runs on BMW’s latest Operating System 8.5. The car clocked 7min 21.989sec on the Nurburgring’s Nordschleife circuit, making it one of the fastest production cars on the 20.8km northern loop of the infamous track. The M4 CS is due to arrive in Singapore in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Mercedes shelves new platform for big electric models

Mercedes-Benz has canned development of a platform for its big electric cars, according to Automotive News Europe, which added that it had confirmation from the German manufacturer.

The planned platform – initially scheduled to be launched in 2028 – was for future electric S-class and E-class cars. The latest move was in response to slowing demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

Instead, Mercedes will continue to use an existing platform which can accommodate electric and combustion powertrains. The company expects to continue selling combustion models well into the 2030s.

Meanwhile, Automotive News Europe also reported that the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport will continue to be built in Britain’s Halewood even after EV production starts. This is in contrast to earlier announcements that Jaguar Land Rover will be an all-electric manufacturer by 2030.

Bentley’s punchiest powertrain is a hybrid

Bentley’s W12 engine will be replaced with a V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain capable of producing more than 750hp as well as 80km of all-electric range. Christened the Ultra Performance Hybrid, the new powertrain is said to be “the most powerful in Bentley’s 105-year history”.

Renault reserves autonomous tech for public transport vehicles

Renault says it will apply autonomous technology to public transport vehicles instead of cars. Cars will continue to have advanced driver assistance systems, typically in higher-end models.

Renault is teaming up with WeRide, a leading Chinese autonomous-driving technology developer. Both parties will demonstrate their driverless shuttle buses at the French Open from May 26.

Ferrari traces its roots with new V12 two-seater