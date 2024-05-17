Fast Lane: Mercedes cans EV platform, Bentley replaces W12 with V8, Ferrari unveils V12 supercar

BMW’s new M4 CS completes Nurburgring Nordschleife in 7min 21.99sec
BMW’s latest M4 CS boasts 550hp and 650Nm to send it to 100kmh in 3.4 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 301kmh. Beyond straight-line acceleration, BMW says its chassis has been tuned for better handling.
Inside, its infotainment system runs on BMW’s latest Operating System 8.5. The car clocked 7min 21.989sec on the Nurburgring’s Nordschleife circuit, making it one of the fastest production cars on the 20.8km northern loop of the infamous track. The M4 CS is due to arrive in Singapore in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Mercedes shelves new platform for big electric models
Mercedes-Benz has canned development of a platform for its big electric cars, according to Automotive News Europe, which added that it had confirmation from the German manufacturer.
The planned platform – initially scheduled to be launched in 2028 – was for future electric S-class and E-class cars. The latest move was in response to slowing demand for electric vehicles (EVs).
Instead, Mercedes will continue to use an existing platform which can accommodate electric and combustion powertrains. The company expects to continue selling combustion models well into the 2030s.
Meanwhile, Automotive News Europe also reported that the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport will continue to be built in Britain’s Halewood even after EV production starts. This is in contrast to earlier announcements that Jaguar Land Rover will be an all-electric manufacturer by 2030.
Bentley’s punchiest powertrain is a hybrid
Bentley’s W12 engine will be replaced with a V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain capable of producing more than 750hp as well as 80km of all-electric range. Christened the Ultra Performance Hybrid, the new powertrain is said to be “the most powerful in Bentley’s 105-year history”.
Renault reserves autonomous tech for public transport vehicles
Renault says it will apply autonomous technology to public transport vehicles instead of cars. Cars will continue to have advanced driver assistance systems, typically in higher-end models.
Renault is teaming up with WeRide, a leading Chinese autonomous-driving technology developer. Both parties will demonstrate their driverless shuttle buses at the French Open from May 26.
Ferrari traces its roots with new V12 two-seater
Ferrari has unveiled a V12 supercar simply called 12Cilindri. The two-seater berlinetta is powered by a front-mounted, naturally aspirated V12 making 830hp at up to 9,500rpm. Ferrari says 80 per cent of the output is available from 2,500rpm.
The car is said to be inspired by the Ferrari Gran Turismo cars of the 1950s and 1960s. Its mighty engine is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 12Cilindri will be launched in Singapore on Sept 19, ahead of 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.
Bentley to make only 16 Batur Convertibles
The Batur Convertible is the third coach-built Bentley of the modern era. Crafted by Mulliner, the topless grand tourer is limited to just 16 examples worldwide.
It is said to offer colours and materials “never seen before on a production Bentley”. The two-seater is powered by a 750hp W12 engine.
Alpine showcases sports car with hydrogen combustion engine
French carmaker Alpine has announced its Alpine Alpenglow prototype named Hy4, a hydrogen-powered car with an engine note. Its name combines hydrogen (Hy) and four cylinders (4).
It is fitted with a four-cylinder development engine, which will eventually be replaced by a new V6 designed to run on hydrogen fuel. Developed entirely by Alpine, the V6 car will be unveiled before the end of 2024. The current car is a two-seater with racing steering wheel and sports rims.
Alpine says the experimental car’s styling points to the future design of its road cars.
Tesla launches cheaper, less powerful Model 3
Tesla has introduced a lower-powered Model 3, which qualifies for the slightly less punitive Category A certificate of entitlement (COE).
The Model 3 RWD 110 starts at $186,776 (with $93,604 Category A COE as at May 8), which makes it around $13,000 less costly than the current Model 3 RWD. The car is nowhere as quick as the current RWD, clocking an 8.6-second century sprint (versus 6.1 seconds).
Separately, BYD is also expected to bring in more Category A variants.