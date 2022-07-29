Fast Lane: Mercedes-Benz's electric S-class launches in Singapore; BMW recalls i4, iX electric cars

Electric S-class cheaper than petrol sibling

Mercedes-Benz has launched its electric flagship in Singapore. The EQS is the first model to be based on the brand's modular architecture for luxury and executive-class electric vehicles.

The first variants here are the single-motor rear-wheel drive EQS 450+ and the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Mercedes-AMG EQS 53.

Promising a range of up to 762km contributed by a world-beating drag-coefficient of 0.20 (EQS 450+) and a 0-100kmh sprint of 3.4 seconds (EQS 53), the two battery-powered limousines are priced at $527,888 (EQS 450+) and $753,888 (EQS 53).

This makes the EQS 450+ noticeably more accessible than the $594,888 S450L - currently the least expensive petrol-powered S-class here.

Compact electric Opel van with 4.4 cubic m of stowage

Opel has brought in the new Combo-e electric van, which joins the Vivaro-e. The Combo-e's 50kWh battery can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

When fully charged, it offers up to 293km of range. The battery has a warranty for eight years or 160,000km (for 70 per cent of charge capacity).

Opel agent Auto Germany is retailing the compact electric van - which has a cargo space of 4.4 cubic m - at $115,500.

Electric Alpine roadster with two-speed dual-clutch gearbox