Fast Lane: Mercedes-Benz's electric crossover, revamped Jaguar F-Type arrives

Mercedes electric compact with 486km of range

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled an electric version of its GLA compact crossover. The EQA is an entry-level model estimated to cost less than $140,000 in Singapore - putting it on a par with South Korean and Japanese rivals.

The introductory front-wheel-driven EQA250 has 140kW of power, 376Nm of torque and a range of 486km. Other variants will follow, including a more powerful twin-motor all-wheel-drive with 200kW or more and a range exceeding 500km. It should arrive here by the second half of this year.

Porsche Panamera tweaked

Porsche has launched its lightly revised Panamera, with prices starting from $380,388 before the certificate of entitlement.

It now comes with a previously optional Sport Design front end, featuring air intake grilles, large side cooling openings and a single-bar front light module. Its rear LED strip now runs seamlessly over the luggage compartment lid.

Its chassis and control systems are said to have been tuned for more sportiness and comfort. For instance, its active suspension system boasts more damping comfort, while the control of its electric roll stabilisation system offers improved body stability.

Swat Mobility, Willers team up to ease transport woes

Home-grown on-demand transport specialist Swat Mobility has teamed up with Japanese compatriot Willers to "solve mobility challenges in the region". The two will jointly develop a community-centric shared mobility service with demand-responsive capability.

With support from the Japanese government, Willer has been conducting trials of its "mobility as a service" app in Hokkaido, Kyoto and Tokyo since 2019. The collaboration will leverage Swat's advanced routing algorithm to deliver "commuting efficiency, a richer customer experience and greater convenience".

Revamped Jaguar F-Type lands

The revamped Jaguar F-Type is here. The R-Dynamic variant is priced at $342,999 with COE. Like before, it is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged engine mated to an eight-speed autbox. It delivers 300hp and 400Nm to the rear wheels to propel the two-seater coupe to 100kmh in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 250kmh. Inside, the car boasts a revised infotainment system which has more features.



The sporty Renault 5 will return as an electric hatch. PHOTO: RENAULT



Renault 5 to go electric

The sporty Renault 5 will return as an electric hatch. Its prototype looks remarkably like the cult model, yet has fresh angles to make it decidedly modern. The fun, emission-free city car is part of Renault's plans to launch 14 core vehicles (seven of them full-electric) by 2025. The French carmaker is a leader in the European EV market with more than 300,000 vehicles sold.

Jag limo powered by batteries

Jaguar's absent XJ limousine will return as an electric saloon with two motors, all-wheel-drive, and the option of a long-wheelbase. The car was supposed to have been unveiled as early as end-2020, but was delayed by the pandemic. The car is expected to have a modern, edgy styling to allow it compete with the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS - an electric saloon the size of an S-class.

Stellantis plugs in

Stellantis, the newly-merged entity of Peugeot and Fiat-Chrysler, says it will have new electric models across all its brands from 2025. AFP quoted its chief executive Carlos Tavares as saying the world's fourth biggest automotive group will offer electric vehicles across its 14 brands by 2025. The group's brands include Citroen, Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Maserati. Mr Tavares said the group plans to "make electric vehicles affordable for the middle class".