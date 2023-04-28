Fast Lane: Merc’s final combustion E-class; electric Lexus lands; most powerful McLaren

New Merc E-class arriving in fourth quarter

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its sixth-generation E-class, expected to be its final combustion iteration of the executive saloon.

At 4,949mm long, 1,880mm wide and 1,468mm tall, its footprint has not changed much. But its wheelbase has grown to 2,961mm, which means shorter overhangs. The luggage capacity remains generous at 540 litres.

Among its long list of new features is automatic air-conditioning vents. They can be configured with soft keys, but manual adjustments of nozzles is still possible. Its infotainment system offers television or video streaming, but will switch off once its on-board cameras detect the driver is watching the screen and not the road.

With a drag-coefficient of as low as 0.23, the new E-class is expected to be fuel efficient too. Plug-in hybrid variants will be available at launch. The car is expected to land here in the fourth quarter.

One year free charging if you buy a Lexus RZ