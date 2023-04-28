Fast Lane: Merc’s final combustion E-class; electric Lexus lands; most powerful McLaren

New Merc E-class arriving in fourth quarter
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its sixth-generation E-class, expected to be its final combustion iteration of the executive saloon.
At 4,949mm long, 1,880mm wide and 1,468mm tall, its footprint has not changed much. But its wheelbase has grown to 2,961mm, which means shorter overhangs. The luggage capacity remains generous at 540 litres.
Among its long list of new features is automatic air-conditioning vents. They can be configured with soft keys, but manual adjustments of nozzles is still possible. Its infotainment system offers television or video streaming, but will switch off once its on-board cameras detect the driver is watching the screen and not the road.
With a drag-coefficient of as low as 0.23, the new E-class is expected to be fuel efficient too. Plug-in hybrid variants will be available at launch. The car is expected to land here in the fourth quarter.
One year free charging if you buy a Lexus RZ
The Lexus RZ electric crossover has landed. Slightly smaller than the Lexus RX, but sharing the same generous wheelbase, the dual-motor, all-wheel drive is priced at $402,800 with certificate of entitlement.
Its 71.4kWh battery comes with an 11kW AC on-board charger, and will also accept DC fast chargers of up to 150kW. The RZ has 230kW and 435Nm of torque, enabling it to reach 100kmh in 5.3 seconds and a top speed of 160kmh. It has a range of about 400km.
Buyers will get up to one year of free Shell Recharge credits or a free wall charger for those living on landed properties.
740hp McLaren clocks 2.8-second century sprint
McLaren’s latest 700-series car is the 750S, which the British car maker says is its lightest and most powerful series-production model, with a power-to-weight ratio of up to 579hp per tonne.
The new carbon-fibre, rear-wheel-drive, V8-engined supercar boasts 30 per cent of new components. The coupe has a dry weight of just 1,277kg, with the Spider (retractable hard top) weighing 49kg more. Both are powered by a twin-turbocharged 4-litre V8 making 740hp and 800Nm. With a seven-speed transmission with revised ratios, the coupe hits 100kmh in 2.8 seconds.
There is no word on when or if this model will arrive here.
You can now buy a 3-series wagon here
The new BMW 3-series Touring is now available in Singapore. At $368,888, the 330i Touring pairs practicality with power. It develops 245hp and 400Nm of torque. And it offers a generous 500-litre luggage compartment with all seats up. When its 40:20:40 rear seats are flattened, stowage rises to 1,510 litres.
Electric Cupra promises 546km range
The Cupra Tavascan is an electric sport utility vehicle coupe from Seat’s spin-off premium brand. Based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, the car has two power variants – a 210kW one and a 250kW one, with the latter being a dual-motor, all-wheel drive.
The car hits 100kmh in 5.6 seconds and promises a range of 546km from its 77kWh battery. The battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just under half an hour using a 135kW charging point.
Volvo wants to know what you are thinking
Volvo Cars is investing in CorrActions, an Israeli deep-tech brain monitoring artificial intelligence start-up, which has developed a technology that the company believes will disrupt brain activity monitoring.
A software built by CorrActions can detect abnormalities in the cognitive state of drivers and passengers, based on micro muscle movements that reflect brain activity. By using existing sensors in, for example, the steering wheel, such movements can hint at a variety of cognitive symptoms, including a driver being distracted, intoxicated or overly tired.
Through the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, Volvo will take part in CorrActions’ latest funding round.
Facelifted MG HS SUV unveiled
MG Motor has unveiled a facelift of its HS crossover. The 2023 MG HS has undergone a redesign – resulting in a sharper, more aggressive stance.
In front, new LED headlights, a bold grille design and a new front bumper. At the rear, a new bumper design, revised dual exhaust outlets and LED taillights complete the revision, along with new 18-inch rims.
At launch, all models will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering up to 160hp.
New Ford Ranger retains old proposition
Ford’s latest Ranger Wildtrak looks hardly changed. Powertrains include a 3-litre V6 turbodiesel engine, new full-time e-4WD system, upgraded chassis and suspension, and a cargo area designed to help drivers get the most from their pick-up truck – whether for work, with family or at play.