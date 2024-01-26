Fast Lane: Maserati faces EV hiccups, six electric models from new BMW platform

Refreshed and revamped: Volkswagen Golf GTI 2024. PHOTO: VOLKSWAGEN
Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Volkswagen is launching an enhanced version of the Golf to mark the model’s 50th year. The revamped Golf – preceding an all-new electric replacement due in about two years’ time – packs a next-generation infotainment system, a more intuitive operating concept, sharper front- and rear-end designs, as well as efficient drive systems.

These include plug-in-hybrid drives with an increased all-electric range of about 100km. In addition, an illuminated Volkswagen logo adorns the front for the first time. The car will arrive in Singapore in the third quarter of 2024.

