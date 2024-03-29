Fast Lane: Lotus saloon here soon, Mercedes’ latest G-Wagen, muscle Alfa snapped up

Lotus Emeya zipping here in third quarter
Lotus Emeya is headed for Singapore in the third quarter of 2024 – a year after the electric super grand tourer was announced by Geely-owned Lotus Cars.
Packing 905hp and 985Nm of torque, the top-end variant has a claimed 0-100kmh timing of 2.78 seconds and a top speed of 256kmh, making it one of the fastest electric vehicles (EVs) around.
The car will have an adaptive air suspension system with sensors that detect changes in road surfaces “1,000 times a second”, according to Lotus. It will be available as a four-seater or a 4+1.
The Emeya is on display at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show. Like the Lotus Eletre sport utility vehicle (SUV), the GT will be available in S and R variants, and will be priced in the ballpark of the Eletre, which starts at around $600,000, excluding certificate of entitlement (COE).
BMW agent Performance Motors renovating main showroom
Sime Darby-owned BMW agent Performance Motors is renovating its flagship showroom at 303 Alexandra Road, with works targeted to be completed by the third quarter of 2024.
At almost 6,800 sq m, it will be the largest BMW Retail.Next showroom in Singapore once completed. While it is business as usual during the renovation period, the company has set up a 600 sq m pop-up showroom at its East Coast Centre (Kampong Arang).
Customers at its renovated showroom’s cafe will be able to order and have food and drinks served to their table via a QR code ordering system.
An enhanced mobile app allows customers to book service appointments, perform online check-in and trigger the contactless key drop to let them drop off and collect their car keys from standalone kiosks at the company’s service centres.
Performance Motors recently opened another service facility in Defu, a $3 million outlet with 4,074 sq m of space.
Mercedes unveils latest combustion-engine G-class
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new combustion-engine G-class, which will be sold alongside its electric twin in Singapore sometime in the second half of 2024.
The Mercedes-Benz G450d and G500 now have 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance. The G500 is powered by a 3-litre inline-six engine with an exhaust-gas turbocharger and an electric auxiliary compressor producing 449hp and 560Nm of torque.
The Mercedes-AMG G63 is powered by a 4-litre V8 bi-turbo making 585hp and 850Nm of torque.
The mild-hybrid system in both cars provides an additional 20hp and 200Nm of torque for a brief moment. The G63 hits 100kmh in 4.4 seconds and has a top speed of 220kmh.
Latest Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio already snapped up
Alfa Romeo agent Capella Auto unveiled the steroidal Giulia Quadrifoglio on March 27 – and the lone unit has already been sold for an estimated $430,000, including COE.
The saloon is powered by a 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 engine making 520hp. Through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, power goes to all four wheels to send the car to 100kmh in 3.9 seconds.
The car with Alfa’s revered four-leaf clover emblem and a mechanical limited-slip differential recorded a lap time of 7min 32sec on the Nurburgring circuit in Germany in 2017. Its SUV sibling, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, hits 100kmh in 3.8 seconds.
The main shipment, along with other variants of the Giulia, will arrive from July.
Facelifted Mercedes GLS-class with slew of tweaks
Mercedes-Benz Singapore has launched the facelifted Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 and Mercedes-Benz GLS450. The GLS600 is priced at $1,136,888, while the GLS450 is $643,888, both with COE.
Changes include two new paint finishes, the latest steering wheel with touch controls on the spokes and a voice assistant, which can be activated without uttering, “Hey Mercedes”.
Two USB ports with 100w output are sited at the rear of the centre console. An optional climate-control system with two-stage filter can be ordered.
Volkswagen’s most powerful electric minivan
Volkswagen has revealed its most powerful ID Buzz electric minivan.
The ID Buzz GTX gets 250kW generated by a motor on each axle. A normal wheelbase variant has a 79kWh battery, while an extended wheelbase variant has an 86kWh battery.
The multi-purpose vehicle is available with five, six or seven seats. Able to tow up to 1,800kg, the ID Buzz GTX has a claimed 0-100kmh sprint time of 6.5 seconds.
Indicative prices of Polestar 3, Polestar 4
The Polestar 3 full-sized electric SUV and Polestar 4 compact coupe-crossover will arrive later in 2024. The Polestar 3 Long Range Dual Motor variant starts at around $350,000, while the Polestar 4 – available in Dual and Single Motor variants – starts at $195,000, all before COE.
Multi-brand motor company Wearnes Automotive has expanded its Polestar showroom in preparation of the arrival of the two cars. The new Polestar Space can now showcase up to five cars.
Aston Martin picks Bentley chief as new head
Car industry veteran Adrian Hallmark has been appointed the new chief executive of Aston Martin. Mr Hallmark, 61, has more than 25 years of experience at brands such as Bentley, Porsche, JLR and Volkswagen.
Before joining Aston Martin, he was chairman and chief executive of Bentley Motors, a role he has filled since 2018. He will start in his new role by Oct 1.
Isuzu e-truck can carry one tonne payload, tow 3.5 tonnes
Isuzu has unveiled the D-Max BEV – its first electric truck – at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show. The electric D-Max has a one-tonne payload, 3.5-tonne towing capability and a full-time 4WD system.
With a 66.9kWh lithium-ion battery and a maximum output of 130kW, the truck hits a top speed of more than 130kmh.
Nissan Note e-Power from $143,000
Nissan’s refreshed Note e-Power compact hybrid hatchback is here, priced at $143,800 with COE (valid till April 3), which includes a 10-year lithium-ion battery warranty and five-year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty.
The car is equipped with proximity-triggered lock and unlock, lane departure warning and vehicle dynamic control, which can regulate braking on each wheel to optimise cornering stability. Inside, it features a two-tier glovebox and a USB Type-C port.
Wheelchair-accessible electric minivan
British automotive design company Callum has unveiled an electric minivan tailored to wheelchair users.
The eVita concept was developed in partnership with British charity Motability Operations, which says more than 34,000 users of wheelchair-accessible vehicles in Britain could be left behind in the transition to EVs if the automotive industry does not collaborate to design inclusive vehicles.
The eVita is powered by a repackaged battery which facilitates wheelchair access. Its tailgate incorporates an automated ramp, while its interior offers flexible seating and storage.
Allianz insurance claims bot taking off
Allianz Insurance Singapore says its bot named Allison has been processing around 100 claims a month since its launch in July 2023.
Developed with Pand.ai, a local artificial intelligence start-up, Allison is designed to “streamline claims submission with a human and conversational approach”.
It is said to be Singapore’s first insurance claims bot and is designed with an online-to-offline platform which connects with authorised workshops.
Car storage with suite of services
Local car company NB Auto has launched a car storage facility with extra services.
SpeedyMews’ services include climate-controlled storage, photographic vehicle assessment, foam wash, monthly engine warm-up and tyre rotation, trickle charging and free flatbed transport.
Customers can download an app which allows them to check in on their vehicles remotely or book a servicing appointment at a workshop.
Reignited interest in combustion-engine cars: poll
A global survey has found that consumer interest in internal combustion-engine (ICE) vehicles is rebounding, with 38 per cent of respondents preferring ICE vehicles for their next vehicle. This is up from 32 per cent in 2023, as affordability and other concerns regarding EVs continue to weigh heavily.
The 2024 Global Automotive Consumer Study by accounting firm Deloitte surveyed more than 27,000 consumers in 26 geographies to explore their opinions on critical issues impacting the automotive sector.
Nearly 60 per cent of those polled expect an EV to have a range of at least 400km in order to consider one as a viable option.
About 80 per cent of respondents are concerned about the end-to-end environmental impact of EV batteries, with respondents in Singapore citing charging time as their greatest concern.