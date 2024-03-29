Fast Lane: Lotus saloon here soon, Mercedes’ latest G-Wagen, muscle Alfa snapped up

Lotus Emeya zipping here in third quarter

Lotus Emeya is headed for Singapore in the third quarter of 2024 – a year after the electric super grand tourer was announced by Geely-owned Lotus Cars.

Packing 905hp and 985Nm of torque, the top-end variant has a claimed 0-100kmh timing of 2.78 seconds and a top speed of 256kmh, making it one of the fastest electric vehicles (EVs) around.

The car will have an adaptive air suspension system with sensors that detect changes in road surfaces “1,000 times a second”, according to Lotus. It will be available as a four-seater or a 4+1.

The Emeya is on display at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show. Like the Lotus Eletre sport utility vehicle (SUV), the GT will be available in S and R variants, and will be priced in the ballpark of the Eletre, which starts at around $600,000, excluding certificate of entitlement (COE).

BMW agent Performance Motors renovating main showroom

Sime Darby-owned BMW agent Performance Motors is renovating its flagship showroom at 303 Alexandra Road, with works targeted to be completed by the third quarter of 2024.

At almost 6,800 sq m, it will be the largest BMW Retail.Next showroom in Singapore once completed. While it is business as usual during the renovation period, the company has set up a 600 sq m pop-up showroom at its East Coast Centre (Kampong Arang).

Customers at its renovated showroom’s cafe will be able to order and have food and drinks served to their table via a QR code ordering system.

An enhanced mobile app allows customers to book service appointments, perform online check-in and trigger the contactless key drop to let them drop off and collect their car keys from standalone kiosks at the company’s service centres.

Performance Motors recently opened another service facility in Defu, a $3 million outlet with 4,074 sq m of space.

Mercedes unveils latest combustion-engine G-class