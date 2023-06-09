Fast Lane: Lotus Eletre to start at around $600,000, e-VW with seven seats here in 2024

Just months after launching its final combustion-engined car, Lotus is now poised to launch its first electric model here.

The Eletre sport utility vehicle is nothing like the low-slung petrol-powered Emira. Measuring 5,103mm long, 2,135mm wide, 1,630mm tall and with a wheelbase of 3,019mm, the car is about the size of the Lamborghini Urus. With 22-inch wheels, it sits 194mm above the ground.

Like its fellow Geely-owned brand Polestar, Lotus makes the Eletre in China.

The Eletre comes in three variants – the base Eletre, the Eletre S and the Eletre R with a 2.9-second century sprint. All variants are twin-motor all-wheel drives, with the R boasting a two-speed transmission in the rear axle as well as all-wheel steering. All cars are equipped with Lidar, and are said to be capable of Level 4 autonomous driving.

Lotus agent Wearnes previewed the S on Monday. The car has 450kW and 710Nm of torque, powers to 100kmh in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 258kmh. Its 112kWh battery promises a range of 600km, and a boot capacity of at least 611 litres means plenty of stowage. The S comes in four- and five-seat configurations.

The official launch is slated for as early as year-end, and prices for the S start at just below $600,000 before certificate of entitlement.

