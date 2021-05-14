Fast Lane: Latest BMW 4-series Convertible arrives, Subaru's first electric car

Electric Porsche Macan to launch in 2023

Porsche's electric Macan is almost ready for showrooms, with camouflaged prototypes of the compact SUV head for real-world tests.

By the time the next electric Porsche after the Taycan saloon is launched in 2023, it will have covered some three million test kilometres worldwide.

It will be introduced after combustion-engined variants of the new-generation Macan hits markets later this year.

Small, minty pocket rocket



PHOTO: VOLKSWAGEN



Design sketches have revealed the upcoming Volkswagen Polo GTI to be a sleek, dynamic pocket rocket.

Due to be unveiled next month, the car could well turn out to be a smaller version of the iconic Golf GTI.

Subaru's electric Solterra



PHOTO: SUBARU



Subaru's first electric car is a compact crossover called Solterra. A joint project with Toyota, it could be an all-terrain variant of the bZ4X - Toyota's first electric crossover similar in size to the RAV4 and Lexus UX.

The Solterra is also likely to be fitted with Subaru's Eyesight safety aids and will go on sale by the middle of next year.

Topless 4-series arrives



PHOTO: BMW



The latest BMW 4-series Convertible has landed, boasting a new softtop construction, model-specific stiffening elements for the body structure and innovative features.

At 4,768mm, it is 128mm longer than its predecessor, while width has increased by 27mm to 1,852mm and its wheelbase by 41mm to 2,851mm.

In Singapore, the range consists of two four-cylinder petrol units, generating 184hp in the 420i Convertible M Sport ($266,888), and 258hp in the 430i Convertible M Sport Pro ($305,888). Both have eight-speed automatic transmissions.

More performance variants for Maserati



(From left) Maserati Ghibli Trofeo, Levante Trofeo, Quattroporte Troffeo. PHOTO: MASERATI



Performance variants of the Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte are here.

Like the Levante Trofeo, the Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo are powered by a turbocharged 3.8-litre 580hp V8 driving the rear axle, and equipped with Launch Control.

The Ghibli hits 100kmh in 4.3 seconds and the bigger Quattroporte does it in 4.5. Both max out at 326kmh, making them the fastest production Maserati saloons ever.

Prices start at $528,800 for the Ghibli, $668,800 for the Quattroporte and $688,800 for the Levante, all before COE.

More variants of Merc's electric EQA



PHOTO: MERCEDES



Mercedes-Benz has added two more variants to its electric EQA compact SUV - the EQA 300 and EQA 350, both with all-wheel-drive. They complement the existing EQA 250.

The EQA 300's two motors make 228hp, while the duo make 292hp in the EQA 350. Both have a useable battery capacity of 66.5kWh and a range of around 420km.

Light V12 which revs to 10,000rpm

Ferrari restorer GTO Engineering is building a lightweight V12. It is targeting the hand-built 4-litre quad-cam engine to tip the scale below 165kg and churn out more than 460bhp and rev to 10,000rpm.

300hp Evoque hits 100kmh in 6.8 seconds



PHOTO: RANGE ROVER



The Range Rover Evoque P300 HST Edition is powered by a 300hp 2-litre Ingenium petrol engine with a nine-speed autobox and a mild hybrid system.

It hits 100kmh in 6.8 seconds and comes with a darkened sunroof.

Tiguan Allspace with almost 2,000 litres of stowage



PHOTO: VOLKSWAGEN



The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace - a stretched version of the Tiguan - has been revamped.

Fitted with adaptive cruise control, lane assist and a Harman Kardon hi-fi as an option, the car comes with either five or seven seats. With all rear seats folded, it has 1,920 litres of storage space.

Cupra Leon hits 100kmh in 6.4 seconds



PHOTO: SEAT



Seat's performance brand Cupra has introduced a new powertrain to its Leon range - a 2-litre 245hp, 370Nm unit paired with a dual-clutch gearbox.

This powers the Cupra Leon from zero to a hundred in 6.4 seconds, with a limited top speed of 248kmh.