Fast Lane: Land Rover Discovery with more bling; Ducati unveils bigger variants of its Scrambler

Land Rover Discovery with more bling

Land Rover has launched a Metropolitan Edition of its Discovery.

Essentially, this is a high-powered R-Dynamic HSE model with cosmetic enhancements. These include sportier detailing for the grille, Discovery lettering, Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts and 22-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels.

Interior features include head-up display, wireless phone charging, a front cooler compartment and four-zone climate control.

The Discovery family is also available with advanced cabin air purification with PM2.5 air filtration.

Renault coupe-SUV with unique gearbox



PHOTO: RENAULT



Renault's Arkana Fastback coupe-SUV has landed, two years after its global unveiling.

The version here is a hybrid with a 1.6-litre engine assisted by two electric motors to produce more than 140hp. Its claim to fame is a rare "dog clutch multi-mode" transmission, which is a gearbox culled from the sequential boxes found in race cars, but made friendlier for street use.

The car is somewhat bigger than the Toyota C-HR compact crossover and has a fairly large 480-litre boot.

The South Korean-made car has not passed inspection yet, so there is no information on pricing yet.

Most extreme Cayman out soon

Porsche's soon-to-be-unveiled 718 Cayman GT4 RS - the most extreme Cayman - will be unveiled next month.

Development driver Jorg Bergmeister recently lapped the 20.8km Nurburgring-Nordschleife circuit in 7:09.300 minutes in a production model. It completed the shorter 20.6 km lap, which had previously served as the benchmark, in 7:04.511 minutes - 23.6 seconds faster than its little brother, the 718 Cayman GT4.

The mid-engined sports car was equipped with a racing seat. The tyres fitted to the car were Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R, which will be available as an option.

Tesla switching to cheaper battery worldwide

Tesla is shifting to cheaper lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries globally, a move away from the chemistry used to power most electric cars as prices for key materials soar.

Bloomberg reported that the switch to LFP batteries will apply to Tesla's standard-range vehicles.

Most other manufacturers use nickel and cobalt in lithium-ion batteries to boost performance. Yet, supplies of both materials are constrained and ethical issues have long dogged cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the top supplier.

Nickel, which helps provide power and range, is also prone to fire, a risk the industry is spending billions to control. Higher prices of nickel are also a huge issue now.

Tesla has been using LFP batteries in China supplied by Contemporary Amperex Technology, the world's largest battery maker. Though the batteries, which are cheaper and more stable than alternatives, have in the past lacked the energy density - a key factor for electric cars - that is quickly changing.

Porsche invests in computer-generated influencers

Porsche Ventures has invested in iMaker, China's leading provider of virtual influencers and digital ecosystems. Porsche Ventures and iMaker have worked together since 2020.

The partners are planning to build "a new digital ecosystem that will extend and enhance customers' digital experience in Porsche vehicles".

New digital features and technology for in-car applications are being developed with a particular focus on communicating and interacting with younger generations through digital content and virtual influencers.

Virtual influencers are computer-generated characters and avatars designed using innovative animation software. They have realistic facial expressions and body movements and "are very similar to people".

Ducati Scrambler goes big



PHOTO: DUCATI



Ducati has unveiled bigger, better variants of its Scrambler - the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro and the Scrambler Urban Motard.

The Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro pays homage to the history of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, 50 years after it was first introduced on a Ducati.

The Scrambler Urban Motard is a model with a contemporary look, designed for younger fans, and for all those looking for an easy, fun and sporty bike.

Moke plugs in Moke has gone electric. With 33kW pulling 800kg of vehicle weight, the battery-powered utility subcompact takes 4.5 seconds to reach 55kmh - which means you are quite unlikely to break any speed limits in the city.

It has a range of 144km and charging takes four hours on a Type 2 EU Standard outlet. Its claimed top speed is 100kmh.

Ford Focus to have mild-hybrid system



PHOTO: FORD



Ford's latest Focus will have a 48-volt mild hybrid system with an automatic transmission, a first for the model.

With 153hp going to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, it promises fairly breezy progress.

The wagon variant offers a 1,653-litre cargo space. A five-door hatchback is also offered, also available with a 123hp engine.