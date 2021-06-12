Fast lane: Kia Sportage to hit Singapore next year

Kia Sportage to hit Singapore next year

Kia's fifth-generation Sportage looks sleeker and more muscular. Inside, its cabin is modern and ergonomic, with a wall-to-wall curved display taking centre stage on the dash.

A high-tech touchscreen pad, along with an advanced integrated controller, acts as the nerve centre for driver and passenger connectivity.

Both systems are designed to be user-friendly, highly intuitive and soft to touch.

For the first time, the car will be made in Slovakia. It is slated to arrive some time next year.

BMW's new 4-series Gran Coupe is roomier

BMW's second-generation 4-series Gran Coupe is wider, longer, taller with more rear headroom, legroom and boot space.

It has a sleeker profile, which contributes to an improved drag co-efficient.

Measuring 4,783mm long, 1,852mm wide and 1,442mm in height, the new car is 143mm longer, 27mm wider and 53mm taller than its predecessor, while the track widths have also grown to 1,595mm at the front (+50mm) and 1,623mm at the rear (+29mm). Its wheelbase of 2,856mm is 46mm longer than the predecessor's.

BMW's X3 and X4 SUVs get a facelift

BMW's X3 and X4 sport utility vehicles have been given a cosmetic nip and tuck.

There is a choice of xLine and M Sport trim variants for the X3, M Sport specification for the X4, as well as its performance siblings.

The cars are all fitted with variable all-wheel-drive, eight-speed automatic gearboxes and 48-volt mild hybrid technology.

A new navigation system and the latest 12.3-inch cockpit display are also standard fare.

The top-of-the-line X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition will likewise be revised.

Facelifted versions for most of Mini's range

Mini has brought in facelifted versions of almost its entire range. The facelift features an updated design and technology for the Mini 3-Door, Mini 5-Door, Mini Convertible, Mini Electric, Mini John Cooper Works 3-Door and Mini John Cooper Works Convertible.

Across the range, the front design has been completely reworked, with highlights such as a larger grille forming a single unbroken hexagon, as well as fog lights being replaced by air intakes.

These updates create a more dominant front end for each car, as well as improve aerodynamics. The rear also has significant design updates with model-specific rear apron geometry.

The interior sees greater changes, with less chrome and a reworking of the dashboard. A new sports leather steering wheel and a 5-inch digital instrumentation are also new.

Renault's Megane E-Tech to arrive in 2023

Renault's fully electric range will soon include the Megane E-Tech, a car which is due to arrive in 2023.

The mid-sized saloon features a 160kW motor and a 60kWh battery pack enabling up to 449km of range.

A fleet of 30 pre-production cars will be driven on open roads this summer by Renault engineers.

Two versions of AC Cobra Series 4-electric

The AC Cobra Series 4-electric is a modern car in old-school skin.

Based on the AC Cobra 378 Superblower, the electric car comes in two versions.

One is a 230kW variant which hits 100kmh in 4.9 seconds, has an estimated range of 304km and weighs just 1,190kg.

The other is a 460kW car which reaches 100kmh in 3.8 seconds, has an estimated range of more than 256km and weighs 1,240kg.

Separately, the AC Cobra Superblower is now being fitted with a 6.2-litre V8 making 650bhp and 880Nm of torque - up from 580bhp and 550Nm currently.