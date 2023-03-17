Fast Lane: Kia’s biggest EV, VW’s cheapest EV, Porsche’s electric Cayenne

EV9 an electric multi-seat SUV
Kia has released full images of its flagship EV9, its first three-row electric sport utility vehicle. Occupants in the first and second rows can recline their seats simultaneously to relax when the car is charging.
The seats in the second row can be swivelled 180 degrees so that occupants can interact with those in the third row. The third-row seats have cup-holders and charging points for mobile devices. Two 12.3-inch touchscreens integrated with one 5-inch segment display take centre stage.
The EV9 is expected to arrive here in time for Singapore Motorshow in January 2024.
Soaring energy costs may derail green plans: ABB
A global survey of 2,300 businesses (59 in the automotive industry) by European tech group ABB has revealed that companies are re-evaluating their investment in decarbonisation as soaring energy costs erode profitability.
Up to 92 per cent of companies polled indicated that rising costs are threatening their competitiveness. Developed and emerging markets will demand more and more energy in the coming years as the world goes electric, ABB says.
Electricity will account for up to 50 per cent of final energy consumption in buildings, transport and industry by 2050 – up from 17 per cent in 2010. Hence, energy cost inflation, volatility and supply insecurity are growing concerns.
A delay in decarbonisation goals is significant as industries account for more than half of the total global greenhouse gas emissions.
Affordable electric VW in two years
Volkswagen has announced that it will launch an electric subcompact costing less than €25,000 (S$35,800, before taxes) in 2025. If so, the car based on the ID2all concept will be cheaper than Tesla’s Model 2, which starts at about US$29,000 (S$39,200, before taxes).
After taxes in Singapore, the price difference of the cars is expected to be at least $10,000.
The VW will have a long wheelbase, new tech features and a range of up to 450km. The brand says the car will be as spacious as a Golf and as inexpensive as a Polo.
The first front-wheel-drive electric VW, the small car will have a 490-litre boot, expandable to 1,330 litres when the rear seats are collapsed.
VW says it will have 10 electric models by 2026.
BMW i5 electric executive saloon to arrive by year-end
BMW’s eighth-generation 5-series will be launched internationally in October and include an all-electric variant called the i5.
The i5 Sedan, along with its combustion engine siblings, will arrive in Singapore in the fourth quarter of the year. An i5 Touring will be introduced in early 2024 – the world’s first premium electric station wagon, a popular genre in Europe. The new 5 will also boast a new combustion engine variant.
More aerodynamic GLC Coupe
The new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is 31mm longer than its predecessor at 4,763mm, offering slightly more space for occupants. Boot space has increased by 45 litres to 545 litres.
The vehicle’s width, however, remains unchanged at 1,890mm. Bigger wheels have contributed to a wee increase in height and track widths. The car has a drag-coefficient of as low as 0.27, down from its predecessor’s 0.30.
The new GLC Coupe is expected to arrive here in the second half of the year.
BMW to offer windscreen-wide projected display
BMW’s new head-up display, which it dubs BMW Panoramic Vision, will debut in the first Neue Klasse electric model – said to be a car the size of the 3-series.
The new head-up display, projecting across the entire width of the windscreen, will be visible to all occupants. The driver can, however, decide what information he wants to display in his field of vision, or that all occupants can see the entire content.
New electric models to debut at Audi showcase
Audi will launch its immersive House of Progress showcase for the first time in Singapore, from March 31 to April 16.
The event, which features Audi’s top models, thought leadership panels, partner events and networking sessions, aims to drive conversations and shape perspectives on the future of premium mobility and sustainability.
New cars on show will include the Audi Q8 e-tron and Q4 e-tron – electric cars set to enter the local market in the second half of 2023 and first half of 2024 respectively. Also present will be the Audi grandsphere concept, a first-class lounge on wheels.
Porsche to electrify almost entire range by 2026
The next-generation Porsche Cayenne sport utility vehicle will be electric, the Stuttgart-based company has said. It will debut by 2026, following the electric Macan in 2024 and the electric Boxster and Cayman in 2025.
Porsche expects up to 80 per cent of its sales to come from electric cars by 2030. The 911, its flagship sports car, will remain a combustion engine-driven model for the time being.