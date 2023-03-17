Fast Lane: Kia’s biggest EV, VW’s cheapest EV, Porsche’s electric Cayenne

EV9 an electric multi-seat SUV

Kia has released full images of its flagship EV9, its first three-row electric sport utility vehicle. Occupants in the first and second rows can recline their seats simultaneously to relax when the car is charging.

The seats in the second row can be swivelled 180 degrees so that occupants can interact with those in the third row. The third-row seats have cup-holders and charging points for mobile devices. Two 12.3-inch touchscreens integrated with one 5-inch segment display take centre stage.

The EV9 is expected to arrive here in time for Singapore Motorshow in January 2024.

Soaring energy costs may derail green plans: ABB

A global survey of 2,300 businesses (59 in the automotive industry) by European tech group ABB has revealed that companies are re-evaluating their investment in decarbonisation as soaring energy costs erode profitability.

Up to 92 per cent of companies polled indicated that rising costs are threatening their competitiveness. Developed and emerging markets will demand more and more energy in the coming years as the world goes electric, ABB says.

Electricity will account for up to 50 per cent of final energy consumption in buildings, transport and industry by 2050 – up from 17 per cent in 2010. Hence, energy cost inflation, volatility and supply insecurity are growing concerns.

A delay in decarbonisation goals is significant as industries account for more than half of the total global greenhouse gas emissions.

Affordable electric VW in two years