Fast Lane: Jaguar's revised XF saloon arrives, Volkswagen Touareg back with more features

Twenty-eight students studying for a master's degree in transportation design at the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Italy have come up with a hydrogen-powered two-seater Alpine, which could be produced in 2035.

Named A4810 - after the height of the iconic Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps - the car is 5,091mm long, 2,010mm wide and merely 1,055mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,717mm.

It is understood to run on a hydrogen combustion engine - something which BMW experimented with more than a decade ago. Such a car will produce largely water vapour from its tailpipe.

Meanwhile, the Alpine A110 range has been updated - with three new versions, uprated performance and more equipment.

The A110 GT and the A110 S will get sharper engine calibration with 300hp and a retuned chassis. All versions will come with an upgraded multimedia system. The New A110 S can be specified with an Aero Kit featuring carbon elements for added downforce and enhanced performance with a top speed of 272kmh.

