Fast Lane: Jaguar's revised XF saloon arrives, Volkswagen Touareg back with more features

Design students imagine hydrogen-fuelled Alpine supercar
Twenty-eight students studying for a master's degree in transportation design at the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Italy have come up with a hydrogen-powered two-seater Alpine, which could be produced in 2035.
Named A4810 - after the height of the iconic Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps - the car is 5,091mm long, 2,010mm wide and merely 1,055mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,717mm.
It is understood to run on a hydrogen combustion engine - something which BMW experimented with more than a decade ago. Such a car will produce largely water vapour from its tailpipe.
Meanwhile, the Alpine A110 range has been updated - with three new versions, uprated performance and more equipment.
The A110 GT and the A110 S will get sharper engine calibration with 300hp and a retuned chassis. All versions will come with an upgraded multimedia system. The New A110 S can be specified with an Aero Kit featuring carbon elements for added downforce and enhanced performance with a top speed of 272kmh.
Touareg returns with more features
The Volkswagen Touareg is back after a six-month absence, packed with more features. The Touareg 3.0TSI Elegance ($366,900) has puddle lights, active cruise control, parking assistance, a 360-degree camera, soft-closing doors, rear sun shades and a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel with shift paddles.
The Touareg 3.0TSI R-Line ($399,900) has more, including leather upholstery with R-Line logo on the front seats, black roof lining, and pedals and illuminated R-Line scuff plates in stainless steel.
Two in five Porsche buyers choose to plug in
Last year, almost 40 per cent of all new Porsches delivered in Europe were either plug-in hybrids or full electric models.
Porsche, which aims to be carbon-neutral by the end of the decade, says the percentage will hit 50 per cent by 2025 and more than 80 per cent by 2030.
Its newly founded Cellforce Group is expected to produce high-performance batteries for series production cars by 2024.
New Grecale SUV to be first full-electric Maserati
The Maserati Grecale joins an inflated sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment. Developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena and produced at its Cassino plant, the Grecale is available as a conventional internal combustion hybrid and, in a year's time, a full electric model (Maserati's first).
Three versions will be rolled out initially - a GT powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid 300hp engine, a Modena with a four-cylinder 330hp mild hybrid engine and a Trofeo with a 3-litre 530hp V6 capable of hitting 100kmh in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 285kmh.
To complete the range, the Grecale Folgore will be a full electric model with 4,000-volt technology. It is 4,846mm long with a wheelbase of 2,901mm, 1,670mm tall and 2,163mm wide (including wing mirrors).
By 2030, all Maseratis will be available with an electric drivetrain.
Next electric Mini undergoing winter tests
A full electric edition of Mini's latest 3-Door Hatch is completing driving dynamics tests at BMW Group's winter test centre in Arjeplog, Sweden.
Mini is launching its fifth-generation series, with the 3-Door Hatch as the first model. It will be revealed in late 2023 and also available with a combustion engine.
The marque will have a new crossover in the small-car segment. This year, it will reveal a concept for an all-electric crossover. The next-generation Countryman is set to be revealed in 2023 and will also be available with an internal combustion engine.
Tesla S'pore pulls plug on free charging
Tesla Singapore has informed owners that from April 5, its superchargers will no longer be free. Users will be charged per kWh and idle fees will also apply.
For every additional minute a car remains connected to a supercharger after charging is complete, it will incur an idle fee. Supercharging fees may depend on location and time of charge.
Jag XF gets nip and tuck inside and out
Jaguar's revised XF saloon is here. It sports a redesigned front bumper and grille, side fenders with the leaping Jaguar logo and new double rounded LED tail lights with new rear valance.
Inside, the car has a new 12.3-inch interactive driver display and a 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment screen, a revised drive mode selector and new leather upholstery. It is priced at $306,999.
Bentley teams up with Hollywood music producer
Bentley has commissioned Hollywood music producer Steve Mazzaro to create a bespoke soundtrack tailored for the Flying Spur's 2,200w Naim hi-fi. He will collaborate with other world-class musicians to create the soundtrack, which will mark 14 years of partnership between Naim and Bentley.
VW working towards more human-like autonomous system
Volkswagen's ID Software 3.0 is an upgrade which will include intelligent driver assistance systems using "swarm data". It adapts to the user's driving style and can also drive further to the left or right of the lane instead of exactly in the middle.
The system has predictive cruise control and lane-change assistance. Vehicle speeds can be adapted to local speed limits and road layouts.
With two radars at the rear and using ultrasound, the "Travel Assist with Swarm Data" can keep an eye on surrounding traffic and at speeds of 90kmh or more on the highway.
If swarm data from other Volkswagens is available, the new "Travel Assist" can also work in less clearly marked roads. The vehicle simply aligns itself with a detected lane boundary to stay in the lane, for example, on country roads without a central lane marking.
The vehicle can also learn parking manoeuvres and execute them autonomously in future.