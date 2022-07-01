Fast Lane: Honda Odyssey axed, electric VW saloon with 620km range

Hyundai's wind-cheating electric saloon

Hyundai Motor has released first images of its Ioniq 6 electric saloon.

The streamlined car has hints of the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan, and boasts a drag-coefficient of 0.21 - or just shy of the 0.20 attained by the slippery Mercedes-Benz EQS electric limo.

The Hyundai's aerodynamic aids include a low nose, active front air flaps, wheel gap reducers and digital side mirrors (optional). The Ioniq 6 also has an elliptical wing-inspired spoiler and separation traps on both sides of the rear bumper.

Full specifications of the car will be released next month. It is unknown when this model will arrive in Singapore.

Hyundai, Kia diesel cars suspected of having emission-cheating device

The German authorities have raided Hyundai and Kia offices over allegations that more than 210,000 diesel vehicles of theirs had illegal devices which minimise emission levels when they are being tested, reported Reuters, quoting the Frankfurt state prosecutor's office.

Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to using such devices to cheat in American emissions tests on several diesel engines. Several other European makers were also implicated in the "Dieselgate" cheating saga. The engine software that Hyundai and Kia used is thought to have come from parts companies Bosch and Delphi.

A spokesman for Hyundai Motor Group in Seoul, representing both brands, has confirmed the raids and said the company was working with the authorities.

Compact Citroen crossover