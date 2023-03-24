Fast Lane: First soft-top Ferrari in 54 years; VW to rival Chinese EVs

Ferrari unveils Roma Spider

Ferrari has unveiled a convertible version of its Roma.

The Roma Spider has a fabric top, the brand’s first soft roof in 54 years. It can be opened in just 13.5 seconds at speeds up to 60kmh. The roof is compact when folded and hence does not compromise boot space significantly.

A motorised wind deflector integrated into the rear seat backrest minimises turbulence during open-top driving. The car is powered by the same 620hp twin-turbo V8 engine found in the Roma.

The Roma Spider will arrive in May and is estimated to cost a little over $1.2 million before the certificate of entitlement.

VW plans sub-€20,000 EV

Volkswagen plans to have an even cheaper electric model than the Polo-size ID2all it unveiled last week, reported Bloomberg.

The planned model, which could be called the ID1, will sell for less than €20,000 (S$28,800 before taxes), and could arrive as early as 2026.

If it comes to fruition, the electric VW would be on a par with a number of equivalent Chinese electric cars. It is not known yet whether the vehicle can be built in Europe for the targeted price or if it will have to be built in a cheaper location.

Merc GLA, GLB refreshed