Fast Lane: First Malaysian-made Porsche rolls out, new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Lotus' electric Eletre to hit 100kmh in under three seconds

Lotus has unveiled its first crossover and it is a sleek electric model to be made in Wuhan, China. The Eletre will be the first of three new Lotus lifestyle electric vehicles to be launched in next four years.

Its power output starts at 600hp, with an expected 0-to-100kmh timing of under three seconds to make it the quickest crossover. Lotus says it is targeting a range of 600km on a full charge, with a charge time of 20 minutes for 400km of range via a 350kW charger.

The Eletre will also accept 22kW AC charging. It will boast the "most advanced active aerodynamics package on any production sport utility vehicle" - along with the first Lidar technology in a production car - as well as extensive use of carbon fibre and aluminium.

Production is slated to start next year, which means Singapore will not get the car before 2024.

Kedah plant rolls out first Malaysia-made Porsche

Porsche's plant in Kulim, Kedah - its first one outside Europe - has rolled out its first car, a Cayenne. The joint venture between Porsche and Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby will make Porsches for the Malaysian market.

The Cayenne comes with "an elevated and enhanced standard equipment range", with a "specially curated Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur option package and an exclusive Porsche Design timepiece available for further personalisation".

Next Mercedes GLC to have 2-litre engines and plug-in hybrid model