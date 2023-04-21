Fast Lane: Electric VW with 700km range, 3.8-second Polestar, Chery’s sodium-ion battery

Polestar has unveiled its impossibly sleek Polestar 4 coupe-sport utility vehicle. The much-anticipated beauty is 4,839mm long, 2,139mm wide (including mirrors) and 1,544mm tall, with a 2,999mm wheelbase. It weighs between 2,232kg and 2,351kg, depending on variant and equipment. It offers a 500-litre boot and a 15-litre “frunk”.

Equipped with a 102kWh battery, it can accept charging of up to 22kW AC or 200kW DC. For styling, it has no rear windscreen, allowing the glass roof to stretch further back, and increasing rear headroom. In its place, there is a camera system.

In terms of size and pricing, it sits between the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3. Slated to arrive in Singapore by end-2024, the car comes in two forms. A dual-motor 400kW/686Nm version hits 100kmh in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 200kmh. A single-motor 200kW/343Nm one reaches 100kmh in 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 180kmh.

Maserati’s electric Grecale

Maserati’s second electric car is the Grecale Folgore, which arrives on the market one year after the hybrid and petrol Grecale sport utility vehicle. Equipped with a 105kWh battery, it has 410kW and 820Nm of torque on tap, allowing it to reach 220kmh.

Aside from a modified grille, rear diffuser and illuminated side vents, it looks similar to the combustion-engined Grecale. Wheel sizes range from 19 to 21 inches.

Hybrid with 30 driver assistance systems