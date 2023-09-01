Fast Lane: Electric seven-seater SUV, most powerful Cayenne, self-driving Polestar

The electric version of the Mercedes-Benz GLS multi-seat sport utility vehicle (SUV) has landed. The battery-driven EQS SUV towers above other electric SUVs, measuring 5,125mm long, 1,959mm wide and 1,718mm tall, with a 3,210mm wheelbase. The first variant here is the EQS 450 SUV, with 265kW and 800Nm of shove to send the 2,805kg all-wheel-drive seven-seater to 100km in six seconds and a top speed of 210kmh. Its 107.8kWh battery promises a range of up to 610km. Prices start at $596,888 with certificate of entitlement.

An electric car built by National University of Singapore (NUS) students has performed creditably in a competition by SAE International (formerly Society of Automotive Engineers) held from June 14 to 17 in Michigan, the United States. The R23e, an 80kW single-seat open-wheel electric racer weighing 228kg, emerged 18th out of 69 participants at the Formula SAE event. While NUS had taken part in past Formula SAE competitions, the R23e was its first electric entrant. The NUS team was the only Asian team at the competition. It beat teams from engineering powerhouses such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Texas in Austin and University of California, Berkeley. Formula SAE is a student competition and cars are judged for various qualities, including design, acceleration and efficiency.