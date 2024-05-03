Fast Lane: Electric ‘Batmobile’ unveiled; extreme fast charger adds 320km of range in 10 minutes

Pininfarina making four cars inspired by DC comics’ Batman
Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled two bespoke cars inspired by DC’s Bruce Wayne, the fictional billionaire alter ego of Batman. Two versions each of the electric B95 hyper Barchetta and the Battista GT offer new and unique technical features and colour palettes.
The Gotham and Dark Knight are both powered by a high-capacity 120kWh lithium-ion battery and four motors to generate 1,900hp and 2,340Nm of torque. That is enough to propel each vehicle from 0-100kmh in 1.86 seconds – quicker than a current Formula One car. Zero to 200kmh is in 4.75 seconds, and zero to 300kmh is in 10.49 seconds. Top speed is 350kmh.
New charger juices up Polestar from 10 to 80 per cent in 10 minutes
Polestar and fast-charging battery pioneer StoreDot have demonstrated the latter’s Extreme Fast Charging technology in a real-world car for the first time. The charger topped up the Polestar 5 prototype’s battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just 10 minutes. The fully driveable prototype saw a consistent charge rate starting at 310kW and rising to a peak in excess of 370kW at the end of charging.
The car’s special 77kWh battery, which has the potential to be increased to at least 100kWh, could add 320km of range in just 10 minutes. The Polestar 5 super saloon is due to be launched in 2025.
Goldbells’ Swat draws more investors
Swat Mobility, an artificial-intelligence transport division of home-grown Goldbell Engineering, has secured US$7.2 million (S$9.8 million) in its latest round of fund-raising. New investors include NEC & Translink Orchestrating Future Fund, managed by Translink Capital in the United States and NEC Corp in Japan; NX Global Innovation Fund, which is affiliated with Tokyo-based Nippon Express; and Chubu Electric Power, a leading Japanese utility firm.
Porsche Cayenne GTS with 4.4-second century sprint
Porsche has unveiled a Cayenne GTS which it says is more powerful yet more efficient than its predecessor. It says the car’s 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine has undergone “extensive technical revision” and now makes 493hp – an increase of 39hp. Maximum torque is now 660Nm, an increase of 40Nm.
Its revised eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission has shorter response and shift times in Sport and Sport Plus modes, allowing the Cayenne GTS to hit 100kmh in 4.4 seconds and onto a top speed of 275kmh. The car’s transfer box now has an independent water-cooling circuit.
Hong Seh opens Shineray showroom in Alexandra Road
Hong Seh Evolution, a subsidiary of former Ferrari agent Hong Seh Group, has opened a showroom for Shineray Motors, a Chinese electric commercial vehicle maker, at 237 Alexandra Road. The opening on April 30 saw the unveiling of the SRM T3EV compact electric lorry. Shineray’s manufacturing is based in Chongqing, China.
Hong Seh has 300 units of the SRM T3EV for sale, at $68,800 each before certificate of entitlement and government rebates. The lorry is equipped with a 53.6kWh CATL battery promising a range of 300km. A Shineray electric van model was previously imported by EVCo, a now-defunct unit of transport group SMRT.