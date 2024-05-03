Fast Lane: Electric ‘Batmobile’ unveiled; extreme fast charger adds 320km of range in 10 minutes

Polestar and fast-charging battery pioneer StoreDot have demonstrated the latter’s Extreme Fast Charging technology in a real-world car for the first time. The charger topped up the Polestar 5 prototype’s battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just 10 minutes. The fully driveable prototype saw a consistent charge rate starting at 310kW and rising to a peak in excess of 370kW at the end of charging.

The car’s special 77kWh battery, which has the potential to be increased to at least 100kWh, could add 320km of range in just 10 minutes. The Polestar 5 super saloon is due to be launched in 2025.

Goldbells’ Swat draws more investors

Swat Mobility, an artificial-intelligence transport division of home-grown Goldbell Engineering, has secured US$7.2 million (S$9.8 million) in its latest round of fund-raising. New investors include NEC & Translink Orchestrating Future Fund, managed by Translink Capital in the United States and NEC Corp in Japan; NX Global Innovation Fund, which is affiliated with Tokyo-based Nippon Express; and Chubu Electric Power, a leading Japanese utility firm.

