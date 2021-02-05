Fast Lane: DS Automobiles' new DS4 hatchback, 10th-anniversary edition Nissan Leaf

DS Automobiles' new hatchback

DS Automobiles, a division of Citroen, has unveiled the DS4, an avant-garde premium hatchback. It is available with a choice of powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid with a 50km electric range.

Equipment level is high, with head-up display, gesture control and predictive suspension among the upmarket features. The DS4 is also available in three body stylings.

Citroen claims DS overtook Lexus in France in terms of market share last year.

Mini's Paddy Hopkirk Edition

For those old enough to remember the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally, Mini has made a Paddy Hopkirk Edition to commemorate the winner of that rally.

Featuring an aerodynamic bodykit, special leather upholstery and a sportier treatment to the steering wheel and shift paddles, the Paddy Hopkirk cars will also wear the number 37 on the side indicator elements.

Stickers with the inscription "Paddy Hopkirk Monte Carlo" and a single white bonnet stripe on the left side bears Hopkirk's signature of the 1964 winner.

His signature also appears on the decorative trim strip on the passenger side, which forms part of the Piano Black high-gloss interior surfaces. LED entry sills bear his name too.

Nissan launches 10th-anniversary version of the Leaf

Nissan has rolled out a 10th-anniversary version of its electric Leaf. The Leaf10 is available in a new bold body colour and has intuitive in-car Wi-Fi, new connected services, camera-based rear-view mirror and 17-inch alloys.



PHOTO: NISSAN



Kia and S.lab Asia Inc team up for last-mile delivery project

In partnership with start-up S.lab Asia Inc, Kia will embark on a pilot project in last-mile delivery in Singapore. It will make use of an unknown number of modified Niro electric vehicles (EVs) for the trial which, if successful, will lead to a wider use of EVs for last-mile deliveries here. Toyota to offer over-the-air upgrades

Toyota is tapping a star Silicon Valley roboticist to help put the final touches on an operating system it says will go up against Tesla's, Bloomberg reported. Called Arene, the system allows new features to be installed in a car's existing hardware over the air and provides a platform for developers to create software.

It is being developed by Toyota's new technology research arm Woven Planet Holdings, led by former Google engineer James Kuffner.

Tesla is already a leader when it comes to over-the-air updates of a car's operating systems. According to some estimates, conventional automakers are about three to five years away from offering such updates that go beyond improving the car's maps and entertainment systems.

Lamborghini Singapore unveils Huracan STO



PHOTO: LAMBORGHINI



Lamborghini Singapore has unveiled the Huracan STO, a rear-wheel-drive with a naturally aspirated V10 making 640hp and 565Nm. The car hits 100kmh in three seconds and 200kmh in nine seconds. With a dry weight of 1,339kg, its peak velocity is 310kmh.

Ducati upgrades its e-scooter



PHOTO: DUCATI



Ducati has introduced an upgrade to its e-scooter. The Pro-I Evo now features an app which allows the rider to summon assistance and get updates on the scooter's position, performance and state of battery charge.