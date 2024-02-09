Fast Lane: Dragon Year Rolls-Royces, QEII Range Rover for sale, $16m Pagani arrives

BMW has unveiled its new 5-series Touring. Compared with its predecessor, the executive wagon is 97mm longer at 5,060mm, 32mm wider at 1,900mm and 17mm taller at 1,515mm. It also has the longest wheelbase in its class, stretched by 20mm to 2,995mm.

Its headlights are distinctive, with two almost vertical LED elements serving as indicators and daytime-running lights. The car has a sporty silhouette, with a long roof spoiler, powerful rear wheel arches and a flat rear window. Stowage capacity ranges from 570 to 1,700 litres.