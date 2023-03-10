Fast Lane: Cycle & Carriage lands Chinese electric brand, first German-made Mini

Cycle & Carriage lands another franchise
Multi-franchise motor group Cycle & Carriage has clinched the distribution rights for Ora, a five-year-old electric vehicle brand under China’s Great Wall Motor Co.
The first model to debut later this year is the Ora Good Cat, a compact five-door hatchback, which is also known as the Ora Funky Cat elsewhere. The car is available in two variants – with the base model having 107kW of power and the GT having 128kW.
Battery sizes are from 47.8kWh to 63.1kWh, promising a range of 400km to 500km. Cycle & Carriage says the exact specifications for the Singapore variant have not been decided yet.
Recall affecting nearly all electric BMWs here
BMW is recalling most of its electric models sold here to fix an issue that could lead to vehicles stalling.
In response to queries from The Straits Times, BMW Asia said a flaw in the cars’ battery management electronics could cause an interruption to the high-voltage system. This can be resolved with a software upgrade.
To date, 80 per cent of the affected vehicles have undergone the update – either remotely or at the dealership.
“We are proactively reaching out to customers to ensure the software update is carried out at their earliest convenience,” a BMW spokesman said.
Changes to VW ID3
Volkswagen (VW) has tweaked the styling of its electric ID3 hatchback for the 2023 model year. Following customer feedback, the German maker said the car’s exterior design has been sharpened and the quality of interior materials improved.
An Electric Vehicle Route Planner now makes charging the car even easier. The ID3 is one of 10 electric models VW will launch by 2026.
In Singapore, it is poised to launch the ID4 compact crossover and ID Buzz people mover later this year.
Lamborghini’s first plug-in hybrid to have more than 1,000hp
Lamborghini has unveiled the first details of its first plug-in hybrid, which is codenamed LB744 and will make its debut shortly.
The LB744’s powertrain is expected to deliver more than 1,000hp, combining the power of a new non-turbo V12 engine with three electric motors and a double-clutch, eight-speed gearbox used for the first time in a 12-cylinder Lamborghini.
The Audi-owned brand claims the LB744 emits 30 per cent less carbon dioxide than the Aventador Ultimae.
New Kia cars has over-the-air software upgrade capability
Owners of the latest Kia models can now benefit from the latest infotainment features more quickly and easily, thanks to new over-the-air (OTA) upgrades.
Available in all Kia models equipped with Kia Connect from model year 2022, OTA capability also ensures the car’s navigation unit can receive the latest map and related software updates wirelessly. The feature also allows for software bugs to be fixed remotely.
Mini soon to be more German than ever
Mini’s new Countryman will be the first Mini to be made in Germany. The 2023 model will be made at BMW’s plant in Leipzig, instead of Oxford, Britain. The BMW Group bought British brand Mini in 1996.
The crossover model will be offered with both pure electric drive and combustion engines.
The Leipzig plant is one of the most sustainable car factories in the world. For instance, it is the first in the world to use green hydrogen for its paintshop burners – used for drying freshly applied paint on cars.
New Kona Electric gets bigger body, bigger battery
Hyundai’s new Kona Electric now offers a slightly larger battery (65.4kWh, from 64kWh previously) for a range of about 490km on a full charge.
Over-the-air software updates, frunk storage space, active air flaps, electrical outlets to power appliances, head-up display and synthesised sound are some of the other added features.
Compared with the previous 2017 Kona, the new model is bigger. It is 175mm longer at 4,355mm, 25mm wider at 1,825mm and 20mm taller at 1,575mm, and its wheelbase has grown 60mm to 2,660mm.
It is not known if the new Kona will make it to Singapore.
Ford’s most powerful one-litre engine
Ford has unveiled the Puma ST Powershift, equipped with its most powerful one-litre engine. The turbocharged power plant produces 170hp and 248Nm of torque, sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox with steering-mounted paddle shifters.
A 48-volt mild hybrid system contributes to better efficiency, while twist-beams, anti-roll bars and patented force-vectoring springs enhance ride and handling.
The compact crossover hits 100kmh in 7.4 seconds and promises a fuel consumption of 5.3 litres/100km. Too bad the Ford brand has been dormant in Singapore for a few years now.