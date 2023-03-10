Fast Lane: Cycle & Carriage lands Chinese electric brand, first German-made Mini

Cycle & Carriage lands another franchise

Multi-franchise motor group Cycle & Carriage has clinched the distribution rights for Ora, a five-year-old electric vehicle brand under China’s Great Wall Motor Co.

The first model to debut later this year is the Ora Good Cat, a compact five-door hatchback, which is also known as the Ora Funky Cat elsewhere. The car is available in two variants – with the base model having 107kW of power and the GT having 128kW.

Battery sizes are from 47.8kWh to 63.1kWh, promising a range of 400km to 500km. Cycle & Carriage says the exact specifications for the Singapore variant have not been decided yet.

Recall affecting nearly all electric BMWs here

BMW is recalling most of its electric models sold here to fix an issue that could lead to vehicles stalling.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, BMW Asia said a flaw in the cars’ battery management electronics could cause an interruption to the high-voltage system. This can be resolved with a software upgrade.

To date, 80 per cent of the affected vehicles have undergone the update – either remotely or at the dealership.

“We are proactively reaching out to customers to ensure the software update is carried out at their earliest convenience,” a BMW spokesman said.

Changes to VW ID3