Fast Lane: Chinese electric MPV here, new Merc GLC arrives, and Peugeot’s ‘SUV scooter’

Alphard to meet its match
The enormous electric Mifa 9 has landed. At about 5.1m long, the multi-seater is slightly bigger than the popular Toyota Alphard.
Produced by Chinese automotive giant SAIC and badged as Maxus or MG, the people-mover is powered by a 183kW motor running on a 90kWh CATL lithium-ion battery. It promises a range of 520km. A larger battery pack allowing a range of 650km is also planned.
Second- and third-row seats are mounted in an ascending incline (like in a cinema), which means all occupants get a view of the road ahead.
In Singapore, listed Cycle & Carriage represents Maxus, while owner-operated Eurokars group has the MG franchise.
Sun sets on Dawn
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has ceased production of the Dawn, a convertible it launched in 2015. The model was based on the Ghost and was Rolls-Royce’s best-selling drop-top model.
Rolls-Royce would not say how many it has produced to date, but assuming this niche model accounted for 10 per cent of annual sales, the number would not be more than 3,500 over the model’s eight-year run.
Plug-in Merc with 138km electric range
Mercedes-Benz has launched the new GLC compact crossover, the German brand’s best-selling model accounting for 10 to 15 per cent of its sales worldwide.
The new GLC is available here with all-wheel drive across the range, in either 48-volt mild hybrid form or plug-in hybrid form. Prices range from $389,888 for the GLC300 Avantgarde to $440,888 for the GLC300e AMG Line.
The plug-in hybrid offers a class-leading electric range of up to 138km. Even though the GLC is a compact car, it comes with a 620-litre boot, and optional rear-wheel steer.
Porsche to use low-carbon aluminium
Porsche and Norsk Hydro ASA will work together to further reduce the carbon footprint of Porsche cars by using low-carbon aluminium and extrusions from Hydro.
In addition, the two companies will collaborate on an innovative value chain concept for battery materials and their recycling. The German carmaker and the Norwegian industrial company have signed an agreement to bolster the sustainability strategies of both companies.
By 2025, Hydro will enable Porsche to reduce the footprint of aluminium in future cars to about 3.5kg per kilogram of metal – approximately 60 per cent lower than the average primary aluminium consumed in Europe currently.
Peugeot’s off-road scooter
The sport utility vehicle craze has spilt over to the scooter sector. Peugeot scooter agent Race Werkz has unveiled the new XP400, a 399cc rugged-looking two-wheeler from the French brand.
Packing 36.7hp and 38.1Nm of torque, the 231kg XP400 is estimated to cost about $24,000 with the latest certificate of entitlement, but before insurance.