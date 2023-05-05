Fast Lane: Chinese electric MPV here, new Merc GLC arrives, and Peugeot’s ‘SUV scooter’

Alphard to meet its match

The enormous electric Mifa 9 has landed. At about 5.1m long, the multi-seater is slightly bigger than the popular Toyota Alphard.

Produced by Chinese automotive giant SAIC and badged as Maxus or MG, the people-mover is powered by a 183kW motor running on a 90kWh CATL lithium-ion battery. It promises a range of 520km. A larger battery pack allowing a range of 650km is also planned.

Second- and third-row seats are mounted in an ascending incline (like in a cinema), which means all occupants get a view of the road ahead.

In Singapore, listed Cycle & Carriage represents Maxus, while owner-operated Eurokars group has the MG franchise.

Sun sets on Dawn