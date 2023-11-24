Fast Lane: China to make Mini, first Daimler e-truck arrives, BMW starts making new-gen batteries

Mini Aceman to debut in April 2024, BMW direct sales in 2026

The new electric Mini Aceman will make its world premiere in April 2024. The car, like all future electric Mini models, is produced by BMW’s Chinese joint-venture partner, Spotlight, in China and in BMW’s plants in Leipzig, Germany; and Oxford, Britain.

According to BMW Group chairman Oliver Zipse, Mini will roll out its direct sales model in Europe on Jan 1, 2024, following a similar transition in China. The European roll-out will begin with Italy, Poland and Sweden. And direct sales for the BMW brand will get under way in 2026.

Lotus’ new electric sports car a supercomputer on wheels

The Lotus Emeya electric sports tourer can complete up to 25 trillion operations in the same amount of time it takes the human brain to identify an image, Lotus claims.

The car’s in-vehicle supercomputer is the Nvidia Drive. Two Nvidia Drive Orin systems-on-a-chip are used to process data from 34 sensors up to 30 times a second. An electronically controlled air suspension feels the road ahead 1,000 times a second, making dynamic adjustments.

Four deployable Lidars, 18 radars and 12 cameras combine to scan for obstacles up to 200m from the car in every direction, even in low light or inclement weather.

Daimler’s first electric truck delivered to German logistics firm here