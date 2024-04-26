Fast Lane: BYD top-selling car here in first quarter, fastest Tesla arrives in Singapore

Mercedes unveils swiftest production AMG

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled its quickest model yet – the AMG GT63S E Performance, a plug-in hybrid with 816hp and 1,420Nm of torque. The car hits 100kmh in 2.8 seconds and onto a top velocity of 320kmh.

Power comes from a 4-litre bi-turbo V8 engine assisted by a rear-mounted 150kW permanently excited synchronous electric motor with an electrically switched two-speed transmission and a mechanical rear limited-slip differential.

The all-wheel drive is fitted with adaptive air suspension, roll stabilisation, rear-axle steering and ceramic composite brakes. A 6.1kWh battery can deliver 13km of pure electric propulsion.

BYD bestseller as electric cars garner one-third of first-quarter sales

BYD has emerged as Singapore’s best-selling car brand in the first quarter of 2024, with 1,196 units registered – a first for a solely electric brand.

According to Land Transport Authority figures, BMW is second with 1,176; Mercedes is third with 1,158; Toyota a distant fourth with 821; and Nissan fifth with 425. The numbers exclude parallel imports.

The acceptance of electric cars continued to grow, with close to one in three new cars registered being battery powered. This was up sharply from 18 per cent at the end of 2023. Including parallel imports, the top five electric brands are BYD, BMW (410 units), Tesla (348), Hyundai (218) and MG (128).

Mini with vim and versatility