Fast Lane: BYD spins off luxe brands; Mercedes builds own superchargers; Suzuki’s first EV

BYD cars with four motors and more than 1,000hp

China’s BYD has launched a high-end sub-brand called Yangwang with two models. The Yangwang U8 is a hardcore electric off-road sport utility vehicle (SUV) while the Yangwang U9 is an electric sports car. Both are priced at around one million yuan (S$200,000).

All Yangwang cars will have a four-motor drivetrain and waterproof bodies which allow them to float on water.

With motors spinning at up to 20,500rpm, the U8, which is more than 5m long and 2m wide, has an output “exceeding 1,100hp”.

The U9 promises a two-second century sprint.

Mercedes to build fast-charging network

Mercedes-Benz is building its own fast-charging network and aims to have more than 10,000 high-powered chargers worldwide across North America, Europe, China and other main markets by the end of the decade.

Customers of the German marque will be able to pre-book a charging station from their car, but the network will be accessible to all brands to encourage a rapid uptake of electric vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz is taking a leaf out of Tesla’s books. Tesla has more than 40,000 superchargers worldwide.

Suzuki jumps on electric bandwagon