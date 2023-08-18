Fast Lane: BYD Seal arrives, armoured electric BMW, Kia EV5 due in 2025

The BYD Seal is poised to be the Chinese car manufacturer’s priciest model here. PHOTO: BYD
Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
45 min ago
Published
45 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The BYD Seal electric saloon has arrived in Singapore. Three variants are available – a Standard Range rear-wheel drive with a 61.44kWh battery, an Extended Range rear-wheel drive with an 82.56kWh battery (with a claimed range of up to 570km), and an all-wheel-drive dual-motor with an 82.56kWh battery. The first is suitable for those who rarely drive to Malaysia, the second for those who drive regularly to Malacca or farther, and the third for those who want a performance car. Although prices have not been announced, the Seal is poised to be the Chinese car manufacturer’s priciest model here. It should, however, be noticeably less costly than the Tesla Model 3, which the car is believed to compete against.

A Category A version of the MG4 is due in Singapore in the next quarter. Equipped with a 99kW motor (versus 150kW for the Category B version launched in January), the car’s torque and battery size remain unchanged (250Nm and 64kWh). In Britain, MG has released an MG4 which promises close to 520km of driving range. The MG4 Trophy Extended Range uses a 77kWh battery to power a rear-mounted motor to achieve this task. When plugged into a 150kW DC charger, the car can juice up from 10 to 80 per cent in 39 minutes. The MG4 Extended Range will not be offered here.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top