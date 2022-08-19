Fast Lane: Bookings for 2026 Polestar roadster, rare McLarens gather in Singapore

Polestar taking bookings for 2026 roadster

Polestar has confirmed plans to put the 02 concept into production. With a slated launch in 2026, the Swedish electric carmaker is collecting bookings for the sexy roadster.

The price is expected to be US$200,000 (S$276,800) in the United States, which means it could cost more than $500,000 in Singapore.

To be called Polestar 6, the hard-top convertible roadster will be built on a new bonded aluminium platform.

Developed in-house, it will feature an 800-volt electric architecture already confirmed for the Polestar 5. Its targeted output of up to 650kW and 900Nm from two motors should power it to 100kmh in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 250kmh.

A refundable deposit of $35,000 can be placed with Polestar agent Wearnes Automotive.

A more aggressive RS4 Avant

Audi has come up with an RS4 Avant Competition variant, seemingly taking a leaf from BMW's M.

It features coilover suspension, a top speed raised to 288kmh (from 250kmh), a louder sports exhaust, dynamic steering and Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres.

Production is limited, with only 75 units assigned for Britain, and deliveries are slated for early 2023. It is not known if the car will be available here.

Porsche makes car from cartoon