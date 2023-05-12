Fast Lane: BMW M2 lands; 718 Spyder RS packs oversized engine; Alpine unveils sporty city EV

Bigger, heftier second-generation M2 starts at $380,000 before COE

BMW has unveiled its second-generation M2 coupe. Measuring 4,580mm long, 1,887mm wide, 1,403mm tall and with a 2,747mm wheelbase, it is 119mm longer and 16mm wider, but sits 11mm lower than its predecessor. Half the extra length, or 54mm, has gone to the wheelbase.

At 1,775kg, it is 125kg heavier than the previous M2 CS.

Priced at $380,000 without COE, the 3-litre turbocharged inline-six engine has 460hp and 550Nm of torque. It goes to 100kmh in 4.1 seconds, and on to a top speed of 285kmh (with M Driver’s package). It comes with 10 adjustable stages of traction control, allowing drivers of various skill levels to enjoy the car.

Volvo tests fuel-cell trucks in Arctic conditions

Volvo Trucks has tested its hydrogen fuel-cell trucks on snowbound public roads in north Sweden. The zero exhaust-emission trucks use hydrogen to produce their own electricity on board, and can travel long distances with short refuelling times, making them suitable for long-haul drives.

The road tests are still ongoing, followed by further tests with hauliers “a few years before commercial launch”. Meanwhile, Volvo offers a line-up of six battery electric truck models.

Topless thunder