Fast Lane: BMW M2 lands; 718 Spyder RS packs oversized engine; Alpine unveils sporty city EV

Bigger, heftier second-generation M2 starts at $380,000 before COE
BMW has unveiled its second-generation M2 coupe. Measuring 4,580mm long, 1,887mm wide, 1,403mm tall and with a 2,747mm wheelbase, it is 119mm longer and 16mm wider, but sits 11mm lower than its predecessor. Half the extra length, or 54mm, has gone to the wheelbase.
At 1,775kg, it is 125kg heavier than the previous M2 CS.
Priced at $380,000 without COE, the 3-litre turbocharged inline-six engine has 460hp and 550Nm of torque. It goes to 100kmh in 4.1 seconds, and on to a top speed of 285kmh (with M Driver’s package). It comes with 10 adjustable stages of traction control, allowing drivers of various skill levels to enjoy the car.
Volvo tests fuel-cell trucks in Arctic conditions
Volvo Trucks has tested its hydrogen fuel-cell trucks on snowbound public roads in north Sweden. The zero exhaust-emission trucks use hydrogen to produce their own electricity on board, and can travel long distances with short refuelling times, making them suitable for long-haul drives.
The road tests are still ongoing, followed by further tests with hauliers “a few years before commercial launch”. Meanwhile, Volvo offers a line-up of six battery electric truck models.
Topless thunder
Porsche has shoehorned a normally aspirated 493hp power plant from the 911 GT3 into a mid-engined, Boxster-derived, open-top car. The Porsche 718 Spyder RS will be a scream with its manual roof folded as its high-revving engine booms just behind the driver’s ears.
Weighing 1,410kg and with side-mounted air intake behind the headrests, the car is scheduled to arrive in Singapore as early as April 2024.
McLaren seals long-term deal with engine maker Ricardo
McLaren has announced a multi-year partnership with engine supplier Ricardo for its next-generation V8 engine.
Designed in-house by McLaren’s powertrain team, the new engine will power the next generation of lightweight, high-performance hybrid supercars.
Since the introduction of McLaren’s first series production 12C sports car in 2011, Ricardo has produced about 34,000 McLaren powertrains at its plant in Shoreham-by-Sea before delivering them around 80km away to the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, Surrey.
Alpine starts EV journey with compact city car
Alpine has unveiled the A290, a future compact electric sports concept. The first of three models, the A290 is an urban sports car not unlike the Renault Clio. It is said to be suited for everyday drives.
The A290 will be launched in 2024, with its electric motor manufactured in France’s Cleon Megafactory.
Small Hyundai promises space and pace
Hyundai’s latest i20 is powered by a 1-litre turbocharged direct-injection engine in two output versions – a 99hp one and a 118hp one, both available with a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission and an automated manual with coasting function.
The new i20 boasts a sleek and modern exterior. The design of its front bumper, as well as the radiator grille, are now sportier-looking.
The rear features a redesigned bumper and a unique tail-light design. New 16- and 17-inch wheels have been added.
Despite it compactness, the i20 offers plenty of room, as well as 352 litres of boot space with the rear seats up, and 1,165 litres with the seats folded.
Singapore firm lands dealership for Honda planes
Honda Aircraft Co has appointed two new authorised sales representatives for HondaJet in the South-east Asian region.
Forth Corporation Public Co, based in Bangkok, represents HondaJet sales in Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, while Singapore-based WingsOverAsia represents HondaJet sales in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines.
This comes after the appointment in 2022 of Malaysia-based KarbonMRO as HondaJet’s exclusive authorised service centre for South-east Asia.
As the HondaJet global fleet exceeds 170,000 flight hours and grows to 230 aircraft, Honda Aircraft Co’s service network has expanded to 21 locations worldwide.
Polestar 3, Volvo EX90 delayed
The Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 – two electric sport utility vehicles which share a platform – will be delayed till the second quarter of 2024. Both were expected to be launched by end of 2023. Tech blog network Engadget reported that Polestar also plans to shave its headcount by 10 per cent and impose a hiring freeze. The Swedish brand now expects to produce between 60,000 and 70,000 vehicles this year, down from the previous figure of 80,000. It cited “economic environment affecting the automotive industry” as key reasons. Polestar says Volvo Cars needs more time for software development and testing of the new electric platform which the two cars are to be built on. Curiously, the Polestar 4 is on schedule to be produced in China from the fourth quarter of 2023.