Fast Lane: BMW iX arrives, bolder look for Kia Niro, refreshed Skoda Karoq and more

BMW iX starts at $391,888

The BMW iX has landed. With 240kW and 630Nm, the full-size electric sport utility vehicle hits 100kmh in 6.1 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 200kmh. The declared range on a full battery is between 372km and 425km.

The iX boasts a new generation of sensors, a new software stack and a powerful computing platform. It has five cameras, five radar sensors and 12 ultrasonic sensors. Prices start at $391,888, including a six-year unlimited mileage service package, a five-year/200,000km extended warranty and an eight-year/160,000km warranty on the battery. Kia Niro grows bolder

Kia's new Niro compact crossover takes its styling cues from the 2019 Habaniro concept. A wide pillar at the rear enhances air flow to improve aerodynamics and blends into the boomerang-shaped rear taillights.

Kia's signature "tiger face" grille now extends from the hood, right through to the rugged fender below. The contemporary front design is finished with striking daytime-running LEDs. The car is expected to arrive as early as the fourth quarter of 2022.

Mercedes-Benz bets on solid-state batteries

Mercedes-Benz has taken an equity stake in solid-state battery specialist Factorial Energy. Solid-state technology promises higher energy density, enabling longer vehicle range with shorter charging.

The German marque aims to integrate the technology into a limited number of vehicles within the next five years. Toyota Motor had previously said it would launch cars with solid-state batteries by this year (2021), but that looks unlikely now.

BMW M dips toes in electrified field



The first electrified vehicle from BMW M, the XM is pointing the way for the future of M. PHOTO: BMW



BMW is building a high-powered plug-in hybrid M car to mark the 50th anniversary of the legendary M1. The BMW XM will be built from the end of 2022 at BMW's Spartanburg plant in the United States.

The car promises an electric range of 80km. Its drivetrain consists of a V8 engine paired with a high-performance electric motor to develop maximum output of 550kW and 1,000Nm.

Suzuki S-Cross gets bigger, cleaner drivetrain





Suzuki has given its S-Cross a major facelift, just two years after its debut.

PHOTO: SUZUKI



Along with a smarter design, the car now comes with a 48-volt mild hybrid system to meet emission standards.

The car is now powered by a 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo, instead of the 1-litre three-cylinder turbo. With 235Nm available from 2,000rpm, the revamped car should be much more spirited.

The S-Cross is available in two- and four-wheel drive. Both variants have blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition and adaptive cruise control.

Honda improving road safety with AI

Honda Motor is aiming for "zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050".

It is using an artificial intelligence-powered Intelligent Driver-Assistive Technology to reduce driving errors and risks. There is also the Safe and Sound Network Technology to connect all road users, both people and mobility products, through telecommunications - making it possible to predict potential risks and help avoid collisions.

Skoda Karoq refreshed



The new Skoda Karoq. PHOTO: SKODA



Skoda's facelifted Karoq gets a wider and hexagonal grille, slimmer lights all round and new aerodynamic wheels.

The interior features new upholstery which, as an option, can be made from sustainable materials. Other new features include full-LED Matrix headlights and an expanded range of driver assistance systems.

Engines include three petrol units delivering 108hp to 187hp.

Porsche expands EV charging network with SP Group

Porsche and teamed up with SP Group to expand its electric-vehicle charging network in Singapore. Three new sites will go live in January - Gardens by the Bay, South Beach and Sembawang Country Club.

By mid-2022, City Square Mall, King's Centre, Palais Renaissance and Quayside Isle will have Porsche chargers as well. Current locations are One Degree 15 Marina, Jewel Changi Airport, Marina Bay Sands and Sentosa Golf Club.

Nissan's wild electric dream



The Nissan Ariya Single Seater. PHOTO: NISSAN



Nissan's Ariya Single Seater Concept shows how the electric Nissan Ariya road car powertrain's can be used in a single-seater racing car chassis.

The concept acts as a test bed for future technological development and explores what a future electrified performance style for Nissan could look like.

Another British billionaire building cars



The Ineos Grenadier is expected to arrive in Singapore in 2022. PHOTO: INEOS GRENADIER



The Ineos Grenadier - a Land Rover Defender lookalike powered by BMW engines - is expected to arrive in Singapore in 2022. Ineos is a chemicals group founded by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.

Ineos Automotive is expected to appoint a local agent by the end of the year. It is targeting 200 outlets globally for sales to start in July 2022.