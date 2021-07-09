Fast Lane: BMW 2-series Coupe goes back to basics; new Ferrari is topless and quicker

Electric Polestar 2 prices to start from under $200,000

After a year of speculation and silence, Polestar has confirmed it has appointed Wearnes Automotive as its Singapore distributor.

The performance electric car brand - a spin-off from Volvo Cars - will operate out of a space previously occupied by Nissan luxury brand Infiniti at 45 Leng Kee Road. Its rear will be occupied by Wearnes' used-car business. Infiniti is no longer available in right-hand drive and will thus cease to be in Singapore.

The Polestar business will be headed by Ms Sabrina Sng, who previously led the Volvo Cars business, which Wearnes also runs.

The first car to be launched when the showroom opens in November will be the Polestar 2, a serious mid-size sedan with a claimed range of up to 540km and a 0-100kmh timing of under five seconds.

In Singapore, the car will be available in three versions. The Standard range single-motor version offers 165kW/330Nm and a 69kWh battery pack.

The Long range single-motor version increases battery capacity to 78kWh, with a 170kW/330Nm powertrain.

The Long range dual-motor variant features two motors and a 78kWh battery, with a total output of 300kW and 660Nm.

Prices for the Polestar 2 will start from below $200,000. Next year, the Polestar 3 crossover will arrive.

New BMW 2-series Coupe goes back to basics

BMW's new 2-series Coupe is made for dynamic performance, boasting a sophisticated chassis originally developed for the 4-series Coupe.

This made-in-Mexico hottie is slated for a market launch early next year.

The first variant will be the M240i xDrive Coupe, a 374hp inline-six all-wheel-drive, followed by inline-four rear-wheel-drives. The car is longer and wider than its predecessor (with a longer wheelbase), but is lower.

Singapore will get the 2-litre 220i in the first quarter of next year, with an expected price of between $205,000 and $215,000. The M240i may follow.

Sounds like a recipe for fun.

New Ferrari is topless and quicker



Ferrari Portofino M. PHOTO: FERRARI



The Ferrari Portofino M is here. The topless version is priced at $898,000 before the certificate of entitlement and options.

It is powered by the same 3,855cc turbo V8 found in the coupe, but tuned to make 20hp more at 620hp. Torque remains unchanged at 760Nm.

For the first time, the convertible is quicker than the coupe, with a century sprint of 3.45 seconds (versus the Portofino's 3.5 seconds).

Hybrid Camry arrives

The Camry Hybrid is now available at Toyota agent Borneo Motors. Prices start at $132,888 with the certificate of entitlement.

The car is powered by a 2.5-litre engine paired with an electric motor. With 207hp, it goes from 0 to 100kmh in 8.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 180kmh.

It is equipped with head-up display, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and collision mitigation.

New Lotus is AMG-powered



Lotus Emira. PHOTO: LOTUS



Lotus has unveiled its latest model, the Emira.

Developed on a new platform, the car has two engine choices - a new-to-Lotus 2-litre turbocharged from Mercedes-AMG, and a 3.5-litre supercharged V6 from the Exige and the Evora. It will be available with manual, automatic or dual-clutch transmission.

The car is expected to hit 100kmh in under 4.5 seconds and reach a top velocity of 290kmh. It is expected to arrive in the second quarter of next year and will be priced around $400,000 before the certificate of entitlement.

Rimac and Bugatti are one

After a year of speculation, Rimac Automobili and Bugatti Automobiles (previously owned by Volkswagen Group) have merged to become Bugatti Rimac.

The new company will be led by Mr Mate Rimac, founder of the Croatian electric supercar brand which bears his name.

Bugatti Rimac, of which Porsche will have a 45 per cent stake, will be headquartered in Croatia and begin trading as a new combined entity from the fourth quarter of the year.

A separate business, Rimac Technology, will remain as an independent developer and manufacturer of electric-vehicle systems for external clients.

Aventador's swansong



Lamborghini Aventador. PHOTO: LAMBORGHINI



Automobili Lamborghini's Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is the final variant of the flagship model before it is retired. It is available in coupe and roadster forms, and only 350 coupes and 250 roadsters will be made.

With 780hp available from 8,500rpm, the all-wheel-drive coupe is 25kg lighter than the Aventador S and delivers the same weight-to-power ratio as the Aventador SVJ. It accelerates from 0 to 100kmh in 2.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 355kmh.

Biggest hybrid car



Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid. PHOTO: BENTLEY



Bentley's Flying Spur is now available as a hybrid.

Its 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 is paired with an electric motor to make 536bhp and 750Nm of torque. Out of a total driving range of more than 700km, 40km or so can be done in electric mode.

Subtle exterior badging and additional hybrid information presented via the car's head-up display, infotainment screen and instrument cluster serve as reminders that this is the biggest hybrid passenger car around.

Punchy, practical VW wagon



Volkswagen Golf R Estate. PHOTO: VOLKSWAGEN



Volkswagen's new Golf R Estate is powered by a 320hp/420Nm engine which sends it to 100kmh in 4.9 seconds. The all-wheel-drive is equipped with torque vectoring and high-performance brakes.

A Performance Package comes with two new driving programmes - Special and Drift, with a top speed of 270kmh.

At the same time, it is a practical car, with a towing load of 1.9 tonnes and a maximum luggage compartment volume of 1,642 litres.