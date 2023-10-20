Fast Lane: Bigger Skoda Kodiaq, sleeker Mercedes CLA, cheaper Tesla Model 3

More electric Kia cars on the way
Kia will be rolling out a series of electric vehicles (EVs) which are smaller than its two-year-old EV6. The first to arrive will be the EV5, a compact crossover designed to meet the needs of young families. It will be followed by the EV3, a compact sport utility vehicle, and the EV4, a saloon boasting generative AI technology.
The standard variant of these cars will be equipped with a 64kWh battery pack and a 160kW motor, promising a range of up to 530km.
The long-range model, featuring an 88kWh battery and the same 160kW motor, aims to achieve a range of 720km. The long-range all-wheel drive will feature an 88kWh battery pack and a combined output of 230kW, with a front-wheel 160kW motor and a rear-wheel 70kW motor.
The all-wheel-drive EV5 promises a range of 650km. The EV5 is expected to land here towards the end of 2024.
Volkswagen, Continental and NTU team up to study dynamic pricing for EV charging
Volkswagen has signed a memorandum of understanding with automotive components supplier Continental and Nanyang Technological University to look into making the mobility ecosystem more environmentally friendly.
The partnership seeks to develop smart energy management systems to optimise electric vehicle (EV) charging. This collaboration will assess the potential benefits of dynamic pricing models in curbing carbon emissions and reducing the strain on power systems, with a focus on encouraging EV charging during off-peak hours and when renewable energy is abundant.
Roomier Skoda Kodiaq due here in second half of 2024
Skoda’s second-generation Kodiaq is 61mm longer at 4,758mm, with a wheelbase of 2,791mm. Its width of 1,864mm and height of 1,659mm are largely unchanged. In the seven-seater version, passengers in the third row have 920mm of headroom, an increase of 15mm.
Luggage capacity has also increased. In the five-seater version, it has grown by 75 litres to 910 litres without folding down the rear seats. The seven-seater has 340 litres of stowage, an increase of 70 litres.
Power outputs from 150hp to 204hp and a new plug-in-hybrid drivetrain with an electric range of more than 100km are available.
The new Kodiaq is expected to arrive in the second half of 2024.
Rolls-Royce chief to retire in December
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos is retiring after 14 years at the helm. He will be succeeded on Dec 1 by Mr Chris Brownridge, who is currently the head of BMW UK.
During Mr Muller-Otvos’ tenure, sales grew sixfold to more than 6,000 cars in 2022. He oversaw the introduction of the Spectre in 2021, the first all-electric Rolls-Royce in the marque’s 120-year history.
Sleeker Mercedes CLA lands
The new Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe has arrived and is available in two variants. The CLA180 Progressive is priced at $255,888, while the CLA200 AMG Line is $332,888, both inclusive of certificate of entitlement (COE).
A newly shaped front apron, a revised radiator grille with a star pattern, a new rear diffuser and new headlight graphics sharpen the car’s sporty styling. Inside, a leather steering wheel, upgraded driving assistance and a hi-fi system with Dolby Atmos await.
The German company has also launched the revised GLA SUV, which comes with a new radiator grille with vertical louvres and horizontal fin, discreet power domes on the bonnet, and a tweaked front bumper. The GLA180 Progressive is $268,888, with COE.
Get tips on driving safely overseas
In the light of recent road accidents involving Singaporean drivers abroad, the Automobile Association of Singapore is organising an Overseas Safe Driving Forum to equip drivers with the necessary skills and knowledge for driving abroad.
The forum will be held on Oct 28 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Cassia Junior Ballroom, Level 3. The event is organised in collaboration with the Singapore Road Safety Council, with tickets priced at $10 for members and $20 for non-members.
Participants will receive a goodie bag worth $150. More information can be found at www.aas.com.sg/osdf2023.
Revised Tesla Model 3 promises more bang for your buck
Tesla’s facelifted Model 3 has arrived, with deliveries expected to begin before the end of 2023. Changes include a more refined and aerodynamic exterior styling, as well as a refreshed interior.
The car promises an increased driving range, a quieter ride and other features. More significantly, the revamped model is priced lower than the outgoing Model 3, thanks to lower open market value (OMV).
The single-motor rear-wheel-drive variant’s OMV starts at $47,209, versus $52,068 for the previous equivalent. Its price before certificate of entitlement is $88,650, versus $104,970 previously. The China-made car is thus even less costly than an equivalent Seal from Chinese electric vehicle leader BYD.
BYD is Singapore’s fifth best-selling brand in first nine months of 2023
Chinese electric brand BYD has climbed two notches to become the fifth best-selling brand among authorised agents in Singapore, with 750 units sold in the first nine months. It is ahead of more established brands such as Mazda, Hyundai and Kia.
Mercedes-Benz remains the bestseller with more than 2,800 units, followed by BMW with almost 2,600, Toyota with just over 2,500 and Nissan with around 940 units.