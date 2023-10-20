Fast Lane: Bigger Skoda Kodiaq, sleeker Mercedes CLA, cheaper Tesla Model 3

More electric Kia cars on the way

Kia will be rolling out a series of electric vehicles (EVs) which are smaller than its two-year-old EV6. The first to arrive will be the EV5, a compact crossover designed to meet the needs of young families. It will be followed by the EV3, a compact sport utility vehicle, and the EV4, a saloon boasting generative AI technology.

The standard variant of these cars will be equipped with a 64kWh battery pack and a 160kW motor, promising a range of up to 530km.

The long-range model, featuring an 88kWh battery and the same 160kW motor, aims to achieve a range of 720km. The long-range all-wheel drive will feature an 88kWh battery pack and a combined output of 230kW, with a front-wheel 160kW motor and a rear-wheel 70kW motor.

The all-wheel-drive EV5 promises a range of 650km. The EV5 is expected to land here towards the end of 2024.

Volkswagen, Continental and NTU team up to study dynamic pricing for EV charging

Volkswagen has signed a memorandum of understanding with automotive components supplier Continental and Nanyang Technological University to look into making the mobility ecosystem more environmentally friendly.

The partnership seeks to develop smart energy management systems to optimise electric vehicle (EV) charging. This collaboration will assess the potential benefits of dynamic pricing models in curbing carbon emissions and reducing the strain on power systems, with a focus on encouraging EV charging during off-peak hours and when renewable energy is abundant.

Roomier Skoda Kodiaq due here in second half of 2024