Fast Lane: Battista clocks 0-100kmh in 1.86 seconds, Stellantis acquires AI firm, traditional handbrake disappearing

American niche carmaker Hennessey has equipped its 1,012bhp Mammoth 1000 TRX with overlanding equipment for adventure-oriented owners. The Overland Edition is available on the Mammoth 900 Ram TRX as well, with the pack costing US$19,950 (S$27,470).

With the pack, the Texas-based company says the world’s most powerful pickup truck will be able to go “further into the wild than ever before”. The modular system uses a robust TRX bed rack as its foundation, topped by a convenient hard-shell rooftop tent that takes minutes to set up.

A retractable 55-inch awning provides shade and shelter, while auxiliary fuel tanks and a pressurised water reservoir are also mounted on the rack to increase range and utility.

Other accessories include a 28-inch splitting axe, shovel, LED perimeter illumination, Grab handles, and a retractable ladder to improve accessibility to the tent and equipment.

Stellantis bets big on artificial intelligence

Euro-American auto group Stellantis has acquired seven-year-old Budapest-based artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous driving group aiMotive. Stellantis says the purchase will enhance its own know-how in the field, and boost the mid-term development of its STLA AutoDrive platform.

aiMotive’s technology product portfolio is focused on four key areas within AI and autonomous driving: embedded software stack for autonomous driving; AI operations and data tooling; expertise and intellectual property for silicon microchips; and software simulation for development of autonomous driving.

Chinese carmakers aim for top safety scores