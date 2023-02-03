Fast Lane: Audi’s crossover-truck concept, C&C Kia bags $100m deal, Hyundai auction extended

Audi crossover concept turns into pickup at touch of button

Audi has presented yet another futuristic concept. The Audi Activesphere electric all-wheel-drive crossover is powered by four motors and a luxury coupe which can turn into a pickup truck.

Measuring 4.98m long, 2.08m wide and 1.6m tall, the Activesphere sits on 22-inch wheels. Its Sportback rear can turn into an open cargo bed at the touch of a button. It has a 2.97m wheelbase, with relatively short overhangs which bookend its monolithic design.

The car has 325kW and 720Nm of torque at its disposal, with the front and rear wheels connected via a five-link axle, and an air suspension with adaptive dampers.

BMW posts record year in Indonesia

BMW Group Indonesia achieved its highest sales ever in 2022 with 3,742 units – an increase of 21 per cent.

The record sales consisted of 3,023 BMW and 719 Mini vehicles, which translates into sales growth of 24.2 per cent year-on-year for BMW and 7.5 per cent for Mini.

BMW Indonesia is headed by Singaporean Ramesh Divyanathan, while Singapore-based Eurokars group is one of 18 BMW dealers in the country.

