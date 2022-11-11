Fast Lane: Audi’s biggest EV, Volvo’s electric seven-seater, mountain-climbing 911

The Audi Q8 e-tron quattro. PHOTO: AUDI
Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
Published
45 sec ago
Audi has unveiled its largest electric model to date: the Q8 e-tron. Equipped with a 114kWh battery for a range of up to 550km, it will be available in sport utility vehicle (SUV) and Sportback form, with an SQ8 performance variant to join.

Measuring 4,915mm long, 1,937mm wide and 1,619mm tall for the Sportback and 1,633mm tall for the SUV, the Q8 e-tron promises a roomy interior. The SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron are each 2mm lower and 39mm wider. The wheelbase for all variants is 2,928mm, with a boot space of 569 litres for the SUV and 528 litres for the Sportback. There are also 62 litres available in the front “frunk” storage area.

