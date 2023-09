In an online survey commissioned by Cycle & Carriage, 67 per cent of respondents who own vehicles powered by internal combustion engines (ICEs) said they were looking to sell them by 2025.

Among those looking to buy a car, about one in two were considering to replace their vehicles with either a hybrid or an electric vehicle (EV). Those looking to buy an EV tended to be younger – aged between 20 and 49 – and were more affluent with a monthly income of $9,000 or above.