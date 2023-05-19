Fast Lane: All-new Honda SUV, Cupra named Raval, Renault named Rafale

A more serious Honda EV

Honda has unveiled a more serious electric car than the cute Honda E.

The eNy1 is an electric compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) built on a new platform featuring a 68.8kWh battery for a range of 412km.

The car has an output of 150kW and 310Nm. With DC fast charging, its battery can go from 10 to 80 per cent in 45 minutes.

But there is no word if or when the eNy1 will arrive in Singapore through the official channel. Like the Honda E, expect it to be offered by parallel importers.

Honda is scheduled to launch a bigger electric SUV called the Prologue in the United States in 2024.

Renault offers 600,000km battery warranty for electric van

Renault has rolled out the longest electric vehicle (EV) battery warranty in town. The new Kangoo E-Tech commercial van’s battery is guaranteed to retain at least 70 per cent of its capacity over 10 years or 600,000km.

The van also has the fastest AC charging capacity of 22kW – about twice the speed of most other EVs. AC charging is deemed to better preserve battery life than DC charging.

Renault agent Wearnes Automotive says the extended warranty comes on the back of more commercial customers – mostly from logistics companies – needing to travel at least 200km a day. This is about double the average mileage of light commercial vehicles before the pandemic.

