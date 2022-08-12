Fast Lane: 8 Bentley Bacalars delivered, global car sales to peak in 2036

Eight of 12 Bentley Bacalars delivered

Eight units of Bentley's specially handcrafted Bacalar have been delivered to customers around the world. The remaining four will be delivered soon.

Each car is highly customised, with an array of bespoke specifications. All the cars were made in Bentley Mulliner's division in Crewe, England, with each taking around six months to complete.

The Bacalar is a two-seat convertible based on the Bentley EXP 100 GT concept car. It retails for up to US$2 million in the United States, which means it could cost between S$6 million and S$8 million if one was imported to Singapore.

The Bacalar will be followed by another Mulliner project, which will be revealed soon.

Global car sales to peak in 2036: Bloomberg

BloombergNEF (BNEF), a research arm of the news and data provider, expects the global vehicle fleet to grow for at least another decade before tapering off.

The passenger fleet will grow from 1.2 billion units today to a record of just over 1.5 billion in 2039, with annual sales to peak in 2036 - ending more than a century of growth.

This trend is driven largely by changing population mix.

According to United Nations numbers, Europe's working-age population will drop by 11 per cent by 2040, while Japan and South Korea's will shrink more than 20 per cent. China - the world's largest vehicle market - will see its working-age population contract 14 per cent.

Over the same period, the share of the global population that is 69 years or older rises to 10 per cent from 4 per cent.

Urbanisation is another major driver in BNEF's outlook. A rising number of people living in highly congested megacities will find owning a passenger vehicle more costly or less convenient.