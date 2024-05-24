Fast Lane: 771bhp hybrid Bentley, 100kW Chinese EVs delivered, Volkswagen and Skoda launch EVs

First 16 Aion Y Plus hits the road

The distributor of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) brand Aion held a mass delivery event on May 11 at its showroom at 24 Leng Kee Road, with 16 owners collecting the keys to their new cars.

The Y Plus is a compact sport utility vehicle, which is slightly larger than the BYD Atto 3. Its 100kW output qualifies the car for the Category A certificate of entitlement (COE), while its 63.2kWh battery is said to give it a range of 430km on a fully charged battery.

In the coming weeks, the Aion model range will double with the arrival of the ES sedan. Also rated at 100kW, the car has recently been approved for sale by the authorities.

