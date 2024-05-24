Fast Lane: 771bhp hybrid Bentley, 100kW Chinese EVs delivered, Volkswagen and Skoda launch EVs

First 16 Aion Y Plus hits the road
The distributor of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) brand Aion held a mass delivery event on May 11 at its showroom at 24 Leng Kee Road, with 16 owners collecting the keys to their new cars.
The Y Plus is a compact sport utility vehicle, which is slightly larger than the BYD Atto 3. Its 100kW output qualifies the car for the Category A certificate of entitlement (COE), while its 63.2kWh battery is said to give it a range of 430km on a fully charged battery.
In the coming weeks, the Aion model range will double with the arrival of the ES sedan. Also rated at 100kW, the car has recently been approved for sale by the authorities.
771bhp plug-in hybrid V8 Bentley
Bentley is set to unveil the fourth-generation Continental GT in June as a plug-in hybrid.
The car will be powered by a 4-litre V8 engine and an electric motor that is integrated into its gearbox to produce a combined output of 771bhp – more than the 650bhp managed by the 6-litre W12 engine in the previous model. The new car can travel 80km on electric power alone.
This is not Bentley’s first plug-in hybrid. Both the Flying Spur sedan and the Bentayga sport utility vehicle are available as plug-in hybrids, albeit paired to 2.9-litre V6 engines.
Registration records from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) show that there were four Bentley V6 plug-in hybrids registered between 2022 and 2023.
Dining at Singapore’s only car assembly plant
Besides learning how an electric vehicle is assembled, visitors to Hyundai’s factory in Jurong Innovation District will also get to enjoy authentic Korean cuisine at its new restaurant, Na Oh, which opens in June.
The restaurant is helmed by San Francisco-based chef Corey Lee, who is the first Korean chef to be awarded three Michelin stars. Go to hyundai.com/sg/experience/overview for updates.
VW and Skoda electric era begins
“You wait ages for a bus, then three come at once.” That saying takes on an interesting twist for Volkswagen and Skoda in Singapore. After previewing a handful of EV models in January 2023 but not making them available for sale, the brands pushed out seven models for sale at the same time.
Four of the seven introductions are Volkswagen, being the ID.4 and ID.5 in two guises – 210kW or 250kW GTX form. Skoda accounts for the other three – the Enyaq, the Enyaq Coupe and the Enyaq RS – all rated at 210kW.
Bidding for ‘SNS’ series opens
Car registration numbers with the “SNS” prefix are available for bidding until May 29. Bidding is done on LTA’s OneMotoring website from 1am to midnight daily. The minimum bid amount is $1,000 and a non-refundable service fee of $17 applies.
Bidders can put in up to three different registration numbers of the same prefix at the same bid amount in one bid submission, although only one number will be awarded if the bid is successful.
According to LTA, successful bidders will be notified through e-mail and they are not allowed to transfer the vehicle registration number.